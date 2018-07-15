Razorback uniforms called 'clean' and 'sick' by recruits

The Arkansas Razorbacks football Twitter account tweeted a video of this year's uniforms on Monday. Arkansas players, former players, parents and recruits approved.

"Modern style + traditional" was added to the tweet.

Joe T. Robinson defensive end and Hogs commitment Zach Williams, 6-4, 225, 4.57 seconds in the 40-yard dash, liked what he saw of the uniforms.

"I think they are very clean," said Williams, who will visit Arkansas on July 27. "They removed a few things from the uniforms and made them more streamlined. The cleats are sweet compared to the plain black ones. I like the new color of the helmet. It really stands out. I like the unis from top to bottom."

Outside linebacker Zach Zimos, 6-4, 215, 4.5 of Richmond (Texas) Travis made an official visit to Fayetteville on June 3-5 and will visit again on July 27.

"Top of the line, fresh look, and clean," Zimos said of the uniforms.

Defensive back Myles Brooks, 6-3, 200 pounds, of Pflugerville (Texas) Hendrickson is also planning to visit Fayetteville on July 27.

"I love the uniforms. Actually they have a lot of juice with it," Brooks said. "They stand out and the pants are the new ones that the pads come in them and them and the new vapor max cleats are lit."

Offensive tackle target Stacey Wilkins, 6-7, 280 of Camden Fairview is another prospect planning to visit the Razorbacks on July 27. He liked the new and the traditional mix of the uniforms.

“I love the new helmets going throwback, I really do and the new pants moving up the stripe I really like it and that new jersey’s are sick,” Wilkins said. “I really think they will enjoy it, so i’m really looking forwards to those Hogs this year with the new unis.”

