Mr. Hoover has returned to old team

Baseball Hall of Famer and Little Rock native Brooks Robinson has rejoined his former team, the Baltimore Orioles.

Robinson will be in advisory position with the Orioles, the Baltimore Sun's Peter Schmuck reported Saturday.

Robinson said he was contacted by Orioles executive vice president John Angelos in June.

"I talked to John Angelos about three weeks ago. ... We had lunch," Robinson told the Sun. "I said I'll do anything, but I don't want to make any decisions about baseball. That has passed me by, to tell the truth."

Robinson, 81, played 23 major-league seasons, all with the Orioles, and was one of the cornerstones of one of the winningest teams of the 1960s and 1970s. He finished his career with 2,848 hits.

He remained with the team after his playing career and was a popular member of the Orioles local television broadcast crew throughout the 1980s and early 1990s.

Though there was a period of estrangement after the team and Robinson could not agree on a way for him to have a continuing role with the club, he has been seen at Camden Yards more frequently in recent years.

Robinson said he had plenty to do as part owner of the York Revolution, a member of the independent Atlantic League, and president of the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association.

His new role has not been clearly defined, but he told the Sun he expects to be much more visible in the community.

"I'll be trying to get out in the community and do some things to try and promote this club and get people to the stadium," he said. "I mean it's a beautiful ballpark and the Orioles have always been trying to get people in and get involved in the community doing some things."

