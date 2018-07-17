Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, July 17, 2018, 1:40 a.m.

Master Naturalists honored for service

By Staff report

This article was published today at 1:00 a.m.

Courtesy photo Christie Waggoner receives her Master Naturalist of the Year award from Steve Sampers.

Northwest Arkansas Master Naturalists recognized several members for their service at the chapter's annual membership meeting held in June.

Christie Waggoner was named Master Naturalist of the Year for 2017. She is credited with expanding the chapter's outreach and education programs, along with her work as a chapter board member. Waggoner also helps maintain natural areas around Northwest Arkansas.

Phyllis Stair was recognized for establishing butterfly gardens at Rogers city parks. She also started a program at the Benton County Jail that teaches gardening skills to inmates.

Kitty Sanders was cited for stepping in as interim manager of the chapter's native plant sale. Anita Davis was recognized for her service as chapter president in 2017.

Print Headline: Master Naturalists honored for service

Arkansas Online