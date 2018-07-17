Master Naturalists honored for service
Northwest Arkansas Master Naturalists recognized several members for their service at the chapter's annual membership meeting held in June.
Christie Waggoner was named Master Naturalist of the Year for 2017. She is credited with expanding the chapter's outreach and education programs, along with her work as a chapter board member. Waggoner also helps maintain natural areas around Northwest Arkansas.
Phyllis Stair was recognized for establishing butterfly gardens at Rogers city parks. She also started a program at the Benton County Jail that teaches gardening skills to inmates.
Kitty Sanders was cited for stepping in as interim manager of the chapter's native plant sale. Anita Davis was recognized for her service as chapter president in 2017.
