U.S. Junior Amateur begins at Baltusrol; Moon shoots 73 at U.S. Girls Amateur

GOLF

U.S. Amateur begins at Baltusrol

Wil Gibson of Jonesboro shot a 4-over 75 Monday and is tied for 72nd after the first round of the U.S. Junior Amateur at Baltusrol Golf Club in Springfield, N.J.

Gibson's round on the par-71 Upper Course included six bogeys and two birdies.

Josh McNulty of White Hall shot a 13-over-83 on the Lower Course.

Karl Vilips of Australia and Kelly Chinn of Great Falls. Va., lead after shooting 5-under 66 on the Upper Course.

After today's second round, the top 64 after ties will advance to match play which begins Wednesday. The tournament concludes Saturday.

Moon shoots 73 at U.S. Girls Amateur

Elizabeth Moon of Forrest City shot a 2-over 73 and is in a tie for 27th place after the first round of the U.S. Girls Amateur at Poppy Hills Golf Course in Pebble Beach, Calif.

Moon's round included 16 pars and bogeys on the par-4 12th and par-4 13th.

Moon was defeated in 19 holes in the semifinals last year by Erica Shepherd of Greenwood, Ind. Shepherd shot a 1-under 70 on Monday and is tied for 10th.

Sydney Staton of Fort Smith shot an 11-0ver 82 for her opening 18. Her round included a birdie on the par-4 8th.

Today's second round of stroke play will determine the 64 seeds f0r match play which begins Wednesday. The final match will be held Saturday.

Sports on 07/17/2018