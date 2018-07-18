SOCCER
Little Rock Rangers advance in extra time
The Little Rock Rangers are two games away from the National Premier Soccer League national championship, advancing to the South Region Final with a 2-1 victory in extra time Tuesday night over Laredo Heat Soccer Club.
Rangers forward Donald Benamna scored a goal in the 108th minute to beat Laredo in the South Region semifinals at the Texas A&M International University Soccer Complex in Laredo, Texas.
The Rangers (10-3) will next play at Miami FC 2 (10-1-3) in the South Region Final on Saturday.
Miami FC 2 beat the Atlanta Silverbacks 2-1 on Tuesday night at Saint Thomas University in Miami.
Little Rock entered extra time against Laredo after the Rangers' Trevor Reed scored the team's first goal.
The third-year franchise has won three playoff games this season after losing its only other appearance last year.
