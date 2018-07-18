Little Rock Rangers advance in extra time

The Little Rock Rangers are two games away from the National Premier Soccer League national championship, advancing to the South Region Final with a 2-1 victory in extra time Tuesday night over Laredo Heat Soccer Club.

Rangers forward Donald Benamna scored a goal in the 108th minute to beat Laredo in the South Region semifinals at the Texas A&M International University Soccer Complex in Laredo, Texas.

The Rangers (10-3) will next play at Miami FC 2 (10-1-3) in the South Region Final on Saturday.

Miami FC 2 beat the Atlanta Silverbacks 2-1 on Tuesday night at Saint Thomas University in Miami.

Little Rock entered extra time against Laredo after the Rangers' Trevor Reed scored the team's first goal.

The third-year franchise has won three playoff games this season after losing its only other appearance last year.

