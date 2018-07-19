Madden 19 features WR sans helmet

EA Sports confirmed Antonio Brown as the Madden 19 cover athlete.

"To be the cover athlete on a game that has inspired my life and taught me so much is a tremendous honor," Brown told SB Nation. "When it's all said and done, this is going to be a nice thing on the list of things to remember; something my kids can remember.

"To be the first Steelers player on the cover by himself is a tremendous honor. I get to represent the organization, myself, my family on the cover of Madden. It's a huge accomplishment."

Brown is the first athlete in three decades of the Madden franchise who will be featured on the cover of the video game series without a helmet.

"I was glad they wanted to expose my face and show people who I am outside the helmet," he said.

Brown landing the cover of Madden 19 is well-deserved. After all, Brown boasts a resume worthy of such an honor. The Steelers wide receiver is a six-time Pro Bowler, a four-time first-team All-Pro, and has led the NFL in both receiving yards and receptions on two occasions.

Disaster on 18

The Open is back at the tough links of Carnoustie, which means the name Jean Van de Velde is never far from anyone's lips.

That includes Gary Player, who won the British Open at Carnoustie in 1968 and -- much like Van de Velde in his infamous collapse in 1999 -- came to the difficult 18th hole with the lead.

Van de Velde made a triple bogey after a series of questionable choices and bad breaks, and he was forced into a playoff that he lost.

Player was more cautious. He was also more successful.

"I took an iron off the tee, an iron for my second and said, if I get a 5, I am playing for a 5," Player said Wednesday. "If [Jack] Nicklaus gets an eagle and ties me, so be it. But Van de Velde should have -- again, it's that 'if' factor again. He should have hit off with a 5-iron, a 6-iron, and a wedge and won by two."

Player ended up winning by two shots over Nicklaus and Bob Charles for the second of what would be three British Open titles.

Padraig Harrington can appreciate what Player was saying. He had a two-shot lead on Sergio Garcia going into the fourth hole of their aggregate playoff in 2007. The Irishman hit iron off the tee, played short of Barry Burn, and then hit a poor wedge to about 40 feet. He ran the par putt by the hole by 3 feet and made that for the win.

Fine with me

Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Jurrell Casey says he plans to protest during the national anthem this season, even if it means getting a fine.

"I'm going to take a fine this year, why not?" Casey told CNN. "I'm going to protest during the flag. That's what I'm going to say now."

Titans officials had no immediate response.

The NFL approved a policy in May allowing players to protest during the national anthem by staying in the locker room, but forbidding them from sitting or taking a knee if they're on the field.

The NFL Players Association has filed a grievance with the league to challenge the policy.

Casey raised a fist at the end of the national anthem before games last season.

