Fernandez, Naturals blank Tulsa

SPRINGDALE -- Throwing from the stretch even with no runners on base, Pedro Fernandez didn't look like a starting pitcher.

But the hard-throwing right-hander and usual relief pitcher spotted Northwest Arkansas an early lead en route to a 3-0 victory against Tulsa on Friday at Arvest Ballpark.

Fernandez, making just his second start of the season, pitched five scoreless innings after escaping a shaky start thanks to a head's up throw by left fielder Khalil Lee. Fernandez walked the game's leadoff batter and yielded a one-out single to Will Smith before giving up what appeared to be a single by Jacob Scavuzzo. However, Lee turned it into a fielder's choice when he scooped up a short hop and came up throwing to third base to get the lead runner out. Instead of the bases being loaded with one out, the play gave Fernandez two outs, and he responded by getting Zach Reks to fly out to Lee to end the threat.

From that point, Fernandez cruised by retiring the next 14 batters in order to help spot the Naturals a 2-0 lead through five innings. Along with reliever Cristian Castillo a string of 22 consecutive Drillers were retired.

Northwest Arkansas provided offensive support with runs in the first and third innings. Alex Liddi drove in the first run when he slapped a grounder to first base that was ruled an infield single after Drillers first baseman Luke Raley literally booted the ball, kicking it about 50-feet into foul ground after he attempted to glove it.

In the third, Erick Meija reached on a one-out single and stole second base to set up an RBI double by Samir Duenez, who turned on an inside fastball with a line drive down the right-field line.

Duenez added an insurance run in the eighth when he singled to drive in Lee, who reached on a double.

Short hops

• Fernandez has made eight starts for the Naturals since 2016. He earned Friday's start by going 1-0 with a 2.08 ERA, 14 strikeouts and three walks over his previous six appearances.

• Kelvin Gutierrez continued swinging a hot bat with singles in each of his first two at-bats. It was the fourth multi-hit game in seven games. He's 10-for 25 during the span.

• Northwest Arkansas' second consecutive win was a positive, but it will have to keep it rolling if it's going to make a run. The team is 6-20 during the second half of the season and remains 12½ games back of the Texas League North Division leading Drillers (19-8).

On Deck: The Naturals continue their four-game home series against Tulsa at 6:05 p.m. NWA will send right-hander Jace Vines (0-0, 7.71) to the mound while the Drillers counter with right-hander Tony Gonsolin (1-0, 3.00).

Today's Promotion: Fans are encouraged to wear their favorite princess dress and tiara or cowboy boots and hat as part of "Princess and Cowboy Night." There will be special appearances by characters, such as Woody and Jessie from the Toy Story movies, to pose for pictures.

On The Air: KQSM-FM 92.1

On The Web: www.nwanaturals.com

Sports on 07/21/2018