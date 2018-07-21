Subscribe Register Login
Saturday, July 21, 2018, 4:28 a.m.

SEC media pick Hogs to wallow

By Bob Holt

This article was published today at 2:36 a.m.

senior-offensive-lineman-hjalte-froholdt-was-one-of-only-three-arkansas-players-to-earn-preseason-all-conference-recognition-from-members-of-the-sec-media

PHOTO BY BEN GOFF

Senior offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt was one of only three Arkansas players to earn preseason all-conference recognition from members of the SEC media.

All-SEC teams

SEC FOOTBALL MEDIA DAYS VOTING

Breakdown of ballots from SEC media days, which were held Monday through Thursday in Atlanta, for predicting the order of finish in the conference and three preseason All-SEC teams:

SEC CHAMPION

First-place votes in parentheses

  1. Alabama (193)

  2. Georgia (69)

  3. Auburn (14)

  4. South Carolina (4)

  5. Florida (2)

  6. (tie) Mississippi State (1), Missouri (1)

SEC WEST

POS. SCHOOL (first-place votes);PTS

  1. Alabama (263);1,971

  2. Auburn (19);1,664

  3. Mississippi State (2);1,239

  4. Texas A&M;1,091

  5. LSU;1025

  6. Ole Miss;578

7. Arkansas;412

SEC EAST

POS. SCHOOL (first-place votes);PTS

  1. Georgia (271);1,977

  2. South Carolina (8);1,535

  3. Florida (4);1,441

  4. Missouri;1,057

  5. Kentucky (1);874

  6. Tennessee (1);704

  7. Vanderbilt;392

PRESEASON ALL-SEC TEAM

OFFENSE

First team

QB;Drew Lock;Missouri

RB;Damien Harris;Alabama

RB;Benny Snell Jr.;Kentucky

WR;A.J. Brown;Ole Miss

WR;Deebo Samuel;South Carolina

TE;Albert Okwuegbunam;Missouri

OL;Jonah Williams;Alabama

OL;Greg Little;Ole Miss

OL;Martez Ivey;Florida

OL;Trey Smith;Tennessee

C;Ross Pierschbacher;Alabama

Second team

QB;Jarrett Stidham;Auburn

RB;D'Andre Swift;Georgia

RB;Trayveon Williams;Texas A&M

WR;Terry Godwin;Georgia

WR;Ryan Davis;Auburn

TE;Isaac Nauta;Georgia

OL;Andrew Thomas;Georgia

OL;Lester Cotton; Alabama

OL;Hjalte Froholdt;Arkansas

OL;Garrett Brumfield;LSU

C;Lamont Gaillard;Georgia

Third team

*QB;Nick Fitzgerald;Mississippi State

*QB;Jake Fromm;Georgia

RB;Aeris Williams;Mississippi State

RB;Jordan Scarlett;Florida

WR;Jerry Jeudy;Alabama

WR;Emanuel Hall;Missouri

TE;C.J. Conrad;Kentucky

OL;Matt Womack;Alabama

OL;Zack Bailey;South Carolina

OL;Javon Patterson;Ole Miss

OL;Marquel Harrell;Auburn

C;Erik McCoy;Texas A&M

DEFENSE

First team

DL;Raekwon Davis;Alabama

DL;Cece Jefferson;Florida

DL;Montez Sweat;Mississippi State

DL;Jeffery Simmons;Mississippi State

LB;Devin White;LSU

LB;Anfernee Jennings;Alabama

LB;Mack Wilson;Alabama

DB;Deandre Baker;Georgia

DB;Greedy Williams;LSU

DB;J.R. Reed;Georgia

DB;Deionte Thompson;Alabama

Second team

DL;Jonathan Ledbetter;Georgia

DL;Terry Beckner;Missouri

DL;Derrick Brown;Auburn

DL;Isaiah Buggs;Alabama

LB;Josh Allen;Kentucky

LB;Deshaun Davis;Auburn

LB;D'Andre Walker;Georgia

DB;Mike Edwards;Kentucky

DB;Chauncey Gardner-Johnson;Florida

DB;Jamel Dean;Auburn

DB;CJ Henderson;Florida

Third team

DL;Dontavius Russell;Auburn

DL;Rashard Lawrence;LSU

DL Marlon Davidson, Auburn

*DL;Kingsley Keke;Texas A&M

*DL;Landis Durham;Texas A&M

LB;Dylan Moses;Alabama

LB;David Reese;Florida

LB;De'Jon Harris;Arkansas

DB;Mark McLaurin;Mississippi State

DB;Marco Wilson;Florida

DB;Javaris Davis;Auburn

DB;Santos Ramirez;Arkansas

SPECIALISTS

First team

P;Corey Fatony;Missouri

PK;Rodrigo Blankenship;Georgia

RS;Deebo Samuel;South Carolina

AP;Deebo Samuel;South Carolina

Second team

P;Joseph Charlton;South Carolina

PK;Daniel LaCamera;Texas A&M

RS;Mecole Hardman;Georgia

AP;Trevon Diggs;Alabama

Third team

P;Zach Von Rosenberg;LSU

PK;Tucker McCann;Missouri

RS;Trevon Diggs;Alabama

AP;Kadarius Toney;Florida

*Indicates tie

NOTE

• RS under specialists stands for return specialist. AP stands for all purpose.

• Since 2000, Arkansas running back Darren McFadden is the only unanimous selection to the SEC media days first team at his position, collecting all possible votes that year.

• Since 1992, the most players on a first team were 10 by Alabama in 2017.

Arkansas head coach Chad Morris speaks during the NCAA college football Southeastern Conference media days at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atl...

De’Jon Harris

Arkansas safety Santos Ramirez is interviewed during the NCAA college football Southeastern Conference media days at the College Football Hall of Fame...

FAYETTEVILLE -- Reporters who covered SEC football media days in Atlanta earlier this week aren't expecting much from the Arkansas Razorbacks under first-year Coach Chad Morris.

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville was picked to finish seventh and last in the SEC West by media members who cast 284 total ballots.

Arkansas has been picked last in the West in several other preseason polls.

"It kind of rubs us the wrong way, but I expect that, especially coming from a 4-8 season," Razorbacks senior safety Santos Ramirez said Tuesday when Arkansas appeared at media days. "People are going to see that, outside looking in.

"But we know the talent we have inside that room. We know what we're capable of. We can really make a run in the SEC West. We can really compete. Last year, we could have done a better job with finishing, and it would have kept us in a lot more ballgames.

"That really became second nature for us this offseason. That's kudos to Coach Morris and the type of mentality that he brought to us."

Arkansas senior guard Hjalte Froholdt was voted to the All-SEC second-team offense, and Ramirez and junior linebacker De'Jon Harris were voted to the third-team defense.

Alabama was an overwhelming choice to win the SEC overall and West titles. Georgia received even more votes to win the East than Alabama did to win the West -- 271 to 263 -- but the Crimson Tide got 193 votes for the SEC title.

Only six times in 26 previous years since the SEC expanded to divisions in 1992 has the media accurately picked the conference's overall champion with Florida in 1994 and 1995, LSU in 2007, Florida in 2008, and Alabama in 2014 and 2017.

The biggest miss by the media came in 2015 when Auburn was picked to win the SEC championship and finished seventh in the West.

If the media turns out to be right about the division championships this year, the SEC Championship Game will be a rematch of last year's national title game when Alabama beat Georgia 26-23 in overtime.

Former running back Darren McFadden (Pulaski Oak Grove) remains the only SEC player since 2000 to be a unanimous first-team selection at his position. He received every vote at media days going into his final season with the Razorbacks in 2007.

Sports on 07/21/2018

Print Headline: SEC media pick Hogs to wallow

