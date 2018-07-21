FOOTBALL

ASU's Hansen earns preseason honor

Arkansas State University quarterback Justice Hansen was named preseason Sun Belt Conference offensive player of the year. Eight other ASU players also earned preseason recognition.

Hansen enters the 2018 season coming off a season that saw him set school records for completions (305), passing yards (3,967), touchdown passes (37) and total offense (4,389).

Other Red Wolves earning first-team honors were running back Warren Wand, senior wide receiver Justin McInnis, senior offensive lineman Lanard Bonner, senior defensive end Ronheen Bingham and senior defensive back Justin Clifton.

Earning second-team honors were junior defensive back B.J. Edmonds, junior punter Cody Grace and sophomore offensive lineman Jacob Still.

BASKETBALL

UALR to meet Memphis

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock will meet Memphis at FedEx Forum in December. The game will be played either Dec. 18 or 19. It will be determined once the 2018-19 NBA schedule is released.

The meeting between the Trojans and Tigers will be the seventh between the two schools, with Memphis holding a 6-0 lead in the series, including last year's 70-62 victory by the Tigers.

The game also will feature two former NBA players as head coaches in UALR's Darrell Walker and Memphis' Penny Hardaway, who are in their first seasons as head coaches with their respective programs.

GOLF

Long tied for fifth at Southern Amateur

Luke Long of Fayetteville shot a third-round 74 and is tied for fifth at 8-under 208 with Wilson Furr of Jackson, Miss.; Rhett Rasmussen of Draper, Utah; and Brandon Smith of Frisco, Texas, at the 112th Southern Amateur Championship at The Club at Olde Stone in Bowling Green, Ky.

Long is six strokes back of Patrick Cover of Cornelius, N.C., who had a third-round 70 and has a 14-under 202. Eric Answett of Spokane, Wash.; Taylor Bibbs of San Diego; and S.M. Lee of Buford, Ga., are tied for second with a 9-under 207.

Long had three bogeys and one birdie during his round.

Peyton Wilhoit of Searcy is tied for 44th with a 1-over 217 after shooting a 74 on Friday. Matthew Cole of Fayetteville is tied for 56th with a 3-over 219 after shooting a 76 on Friday.

