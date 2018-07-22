Subscribe Register Login
Sunday, July 22, 2018, 5:46 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Memorial service planned for tour boat victims, including 2 Arkansans

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 1:46 p.m.

people-pray-next-to-a-car-believed-to-belong-to-a-victim-of-a-last-nights-duck-boat-accident-friday-july-20-2018-in-branson-mo-the-country-and-western-tourist-town-of-branson-missouri-mourned-friday-for-more-than-a-dozen-sightseers-who-were-killed-when-a-duck-boat-capsized-and-sank-in-stormy-weather-in-the-deadliest-such-accident-in-almost-two-decades-ap-photocharlie-riedel

People pray next to a car believed to belong to a victim of a last night's duck boat accident, Friday, July 20, 2018 in Branson, Mo. The country-and-western tourist town of Branson, Missouri, mourned Friday for more than a dozen sightseers who were killed when a duck boat capsized and sank in stormy weather in the deadliest such accident in almost two decades. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

BRANSON, Mo. — A memorial service is scheduled for the people killed when a tourist boat sank in a Missouri lake.

The service will be held Sunday afternoon at the College of the Ozarks, near Table Rock Lake, where the duck boat sank Thursday, killing 17 people. The accident happened as winds approached hurricane strength.

Nine of the people who died were part of one Indiana family. Online fundraisers have raised nearly $400,000 for their funeral expenses.

Two GoFundMe campaigns are underway for the Coleman family, who lost three generations in the duck boat accident.

GoFundMe spokeswoman Katherine Cichy says it's verified one campaign that's raising money. Ingrid Coleman Douglas tells The Indianapolis Star a second campaign is also legitimate.

Others killed — including 53-year-old Steve Smith and his 15-year-old son Lance, both of Osceola — were from Missouri, Arkansas and Illinois.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Memorial service planned for tour boat victims, including 2 Arkansans

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online