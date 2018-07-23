Hangover works for Englishman

Golf is a strange, strange game. Some days a golfer can feel like they did everything right and the shots just didn't go their way. Other days, they play hungover and have a dream round.

The latter scenario was the reality for Eddie Pepperell on Sunday at the British Open. After shooting a disappointing 71 in good conditions Saturday, Pepperell sat at a 1 under heading into the final day of the tournament. He felt like he was out of the running and the final round wouldn't matter much for him Sunday, so he overindulged a bit Saturday night.

He woke up a bit hungover on Sunday morning, and as it turns out, it worked in his favor. He shot a 4-under 67 (his best showing of the four-day tournament) and charged up the leaderboard to put himself in the running on the final day.

After the 18th, he made sure to credit the hangover.

"I was a little hungover. I won't lie. I had too much to drink last night," said Pepperell. "[Drank] some wine with my coach. We just drowned our sorrows for a half hour and had a good chat with a few people. I was so frustrated yesterday that today ... I didn't feel I was in the golf tournament. As it happens, I shot 67. It's a funny game."

A funny game indeed.

See ya, cyclist

Team Sky rider Gianni Moscon has been expelled from the 2018 Tour de France after TV images showed him throwing a punch at Elie Gesbert, a rider from the Fortuneo-Samsic team.

Per Cycling News, race officials and Team Sky reviewed footage of the incident after the conclusion of Sunday's stage. News of his disqualification became official later in the evening.

According to the report, Tour de France officials used an article in the UCI regulations to come to their decision, citing "acts of violence among riders."

In a statement, Sky's team principal, Sir Dave Brailsford, said they will handle the matter after the Tour:

"Gianni is desperately disappointed in his behavior and knows that he has let himself, the Team and the race down.

"We will address this incident with Gianni once the Tour is complete and decide then if any further action should be taken.

"I would like to offer my sincere apologies to both Elie Gesbert and Team Fortuneo Samsic for this unacceptable incident."

Video footage showed Moscon turn and strike a blow in the direction of Gesbert as the two rode in the peloton. The incident happened during Sunday's Stage 15 from Millau to Carcassonne, where the riders will enjoy a rest day today.

Controversy has plagued Moscon, 24, throughout his short career. As explained by Cycling News, he was suspended by Team Sky for six weeks last year following an incident involving Kevin Reza. He admitted to racially abusing the Frenchman during a stage of the Tour de Romandie.

He also was accused of deliberately crashing Sebastien Reichenbach during a race, although the case was dropped due to a lack of evidence. Per Cycling News, Sky previously warned Moscon his conduct needs to change: "Gianni knows that there is no excuse for his behavior and that any repeat will result in termination of his contract."

Moscon has long been regarded as one of cycling's top young talents as a fantastic all-rounder who can shine in the one-day classics in spring and play a role in the Grand Tours.

QUIZ

Before Sunday's tie for sixth at the British Open, what was Eddie Pepperell's highest finish in a major?

ANSWER

Pepperell finished tied for 16th in the 2017 U.S. Open.

Sports on 07/23/2018