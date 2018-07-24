Home /
Bonnin transferring from Arkansas
This article was published today at 11:59 a.m.
PHOTO BY ANDY SHUPE
FAYETTEVILLE — Dave Van Horn confirmed on Tuesday that freshman reliever Bryce Bonnin is transferring from Arkansas.
At his 2018 season wrap-up press conference, Van Horn said Bonnin's departure was more the staff's idea. Razorbacks coaches see Bonnin as a reliever, but Bonnin has a desire to be a starting pitcher.
"Just up and down. There's a lot to it, I guess," Van Horn said. "[Transferring] is what he needed in my opinion, and I don't know where he's going to end up. He needs to go to junior college where they can put him on the mound and he can pitch.
"He has a lot of talent with arm strength, but he's got to be able to take that into the game with him consistently. Hopefully he picks the right place, and I hope he has a lot of success."
Bonnin appeared in 11 games in 2018 and made one start. He finished 1-0 with a 4.26 ERA over 19 innings in which he allowed 17 hits while striking out 16 and walking 12. Bonnin’s final appearance of the season came in Arkansas’ 11-5 win over Texas at the College World Series.
Bonnin came on in relief three times during the Razorbacks’ postseason run, but did not last more than 1 1/3 innings in any outing. He issued four walks and struck out one in those appearances.
The right-hander was the 104th ranked prospect out of Barbers Hill High School in Mont Belvieu, Texas, and the No. 9 player in the state by Perfect Game. Out of high school, Bonnin was a 26th round selection of the Chicago Cubs in the 2017 MLB Draft.
Cole Turney, Hunter Milligan and Weston Rogers are among other players who will not return, Van Horn said.
MaxCady says... July 24, 2018 at 3:52 p.m.
Maybe they'll get someone who can catch a pop foul!
