Hogs extend offer, hope to add another east Texas prospect

Arkansas has one commitment from Lufkin High School in east Texas and hopes to add another from junior receiver Ja’Lynn Polk.

Polk – 6-2, 185, 4.5 40-yard dash – received an offer from the Hogs on July 18 to go along with one from Illinois. He is expected to add numerous others in the future.

“I felt it coming, but I really wasn’t sure when the time would be,” Polk said of his Arkansas offer. “They are sending me a lot of invites to camps and showing a lot of love wanting me to come down there.”

The Hogs landed the commitment of his teammate and defensive lineman Carl Williams on July 3.

“He loves it,” Polk said. “I asked him how it was and he said he loves it.”

Polk said Williams gave some insight on why he pledged to the Razorbacks.

“The coaches are really cool and the campus is really nice and the football facilities,” Polk said.

Associate head coach and running backs coach Jeff Traylor, who won three state championships as coach at Gilmer from 2000-14, has also secured commitments from offensive lineman Beaux Limmer and receiver TQ Jackson from east Texas.

Polk, who has a 3.5 grade point average, enjoys talking to Traylor and others on the staff.

“They’re really cool with me and made me feel real comfortable with them,” Polk said. “I enjoy talking to them on the phone.”

He recorded 40 receptions for 667 yards and 6 touchdowns as a sophomore while helping Lufkin to a 11-3 record and the Class 6A Division II state quarterfinals.

Polk also runs track and has a best of 22.3 seconds in the 200 meters while also running legs on the 4x100 meter and the 4x200 relays.

He’s hoping to make it to Fayetteville for the Wooo Pig Nic on Friday.

“I’m going to try and make it happen,” Polk said.

