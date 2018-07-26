This date in baseball

1928 Bob Meusel of the New York Yankees hit for the cycle for the third time in his career. The Yankees scored 11 runs in the top of the 12th to beat the Detroit Tigers 12-1 in 12 innings.

1939 The New York Yankees tied a major league record by scoring in every inning against the St. Louis Browns. Bill Dickey hit three home runs in the 14-1 victory.

1962 Warren Spahn of the Milwaukee Braves set the National League record for home runs by a pitcher when he hit his 31st off New York's Craig Anderson. Spahn dealt the Mets their 11th consecutive loss with a 6-1 victory.

1970 Johnny Bench of the Cincinnati Reds hit three consecutive home runs off Steve Carlton of the St. Louis Cardinals. On the same day, Orlando Cepeda of the Atlanta Braves connected for three consecutive home runs in an 8-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs.

1984 Pete Rose of the Montreal Expos tied Ty Cobb on the all-time career singles list, No. 3,052, with a base hit in the eighth inning in a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

1991 Montreal's Mark Gardner became the first to pitch nine no-hit innings against a Dodger home team since Johnny Vander Meer beat Brooklyn at Ebbets Field on June 15, 1938, for his second straight gem. But the Dodgers won in the 10th on two singles off Gardner and Darryl Strawberry's RBI single off Jeff Fassero.

2005 Greg Maddux recorded his 3,000th career strikeout against San Francisco, striking out Omar Vizquel in the third inning of a 3-2, 11-inning victory for the Giants.

2008 Skip Schumaker went 6 for 7 to help St. Louis beat the New York Mets 10-8 in 14 innings. He became the first Cardinals player to have six hits in a game since Sept. 5, 1935 when Terry Moore did it against Boston.

2010 Matt Garza pitched the first no-hitter in Tampa Bay Rays history and the fifth in the major leagues this season, beating the Detroit Tigers 5-0. Garza faced the minimum 27 batters, allowing only a second-inning walk.

2013 Edwin Encarnacion hit two home runs in one inning, including his sixth career grand slam, Jose Reyes, Adam Lind and Brett Lawrie also went deep and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Houston Astros 12-6. Encarnacion accomplished the feat in the seventh against Paul Clemens and Hector Ambriz.

2015 Zack Greinke's shutout streak ended at 45 2/3 innings when the Mets scored the first of two scratch runs against him, and New York beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2 on newcomer Juan Uribe's single off the wall in the 10th. Greinke's streak was the longest in the majors since Orel Hershiser's record 59 for the Dodgers in 1988.

Today's birthdays Paul Fry, 26; Cristhian Adames, 27; Vidal Nuno, 31; Ryne Stanek, 27; Brandon Morrow, 34; Joaquin Benoit 41.

Sports on 07/26/2018