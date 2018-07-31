University of Arkansas names new vice chancellor for research, innovation

FAYETTEVILLE — Daniel Sui, a division director at the National Science Foundation and professor at The Ohio State University, has been named the top research officer at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Sui, 63, will begin Oct. 1 as UA’s vice chancellor for research and innovation, the university said Tuesday.

He has earned degrees in geography as well as remote sensing and geographic information systems from Peking University in China, and a doctorate in geography from the University of Georgia.

Sui replaces Jim Rankin, who left to become president of the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology.

The job of chief research officer is responsible for building the UA’s research program, developing and improving research infrastructure and capacity, and pushing for innovation. He will work with a wide array of staff: faculty, deans, administrative leadership, and people in federal, industrial and non-profit organizations.

