63-year-old woman killed after motorcycle travels off Arkansas highway, hits fence

Police have identified a 63-year-old woman killed when the motorcycle she was driving traveled off an Arkansas highway and hit a fence.

The crash happened around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday on Arkansas 124 in the Faulkner County town of Quitman, according to a preliminary report.

Police say a Yamaha driven east by Eutophia D. Burnett-King of Pueblo, Colo., left the highway and traveled down an embankment before striking a fence.

Burnett-King suffered fatal injuries as a result, the report states. No one else was listed as hurt.

The weather was described as clear and roads were said to be dry at the time.

At least 180 deaths have been recorded in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads so far the year, according to figures.