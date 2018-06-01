Change-of-plea hearing set for lobbyist linked to former state lawmakers' bribery cases

A change-of-plea hearing has been scheduled for a lobbyist linked to three former Arkansas lawmakers convicted in bribery cases.

Milton R. "Rusty" Cranford of Bentonville pleaded not guilty to bribery-related charges in Missouri after his arrest in February.

The hearing, set for 10 a.m. Thursday in federal court, was scheduled Friday morning, court records show. Cranford will appear before U.S. Magistrate David P. Rush in federal court in Springfield, Mo., according to the court's website.

Cranford was indicted Feb. 21 on one count of conspiracy and eight counts of accepting bribes.

Cranford also played a part in two guilty pleas and one trial conviction of former Arkansas lawmakers. In each case, Cranford paid kickbacks in return for state grants, according to court testimony and documents. He does not face any charges in Arkansas.

Cranford has remained in custody in the Greene County, Mo., jail since his arrest.

The lawmakers convicted of accepting bribes are former state Rep. Micah Neal of Springdale, former state Sen. Henry "Hank" Wilkins IV of Pine Bluff and former state Sen. Jon Woods, also of Springdale.

Neal and Wilkins pleaded guilty to one conspiracy charge each. Woods was convicted of 15 counts May 3 in federal court in Fayetteville. Most of Woods' counts came from another kickback scheme that did not involve Cranford.