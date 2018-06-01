Home / Latest News /
Change-of-plea hearing set for lobbyist linked to former state lawmakers' bribery cases
By Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette staff
This article was published today at 12:47 p.m.
A change-of-plea hearing has been scheduled for a lobbyist linked to three former Arkansas lawmakers convicted in bribery cases.
Milton R. "Rusty" Cranford of Bentonville pleaded not guilty to bribery-related charges in Missouri after his arrest in February.
The hearing, set for 10 a.m. Thursday in federal court, was scheduled Friday morning, court records show. Cranford will appear before U.S. Magistrate David P. Rush in federal court in Springfield, Mo., according to the court's website.
Cranford was indicted Feb. 21 on one count of conspiracy and eight counts of accepting bribes.
Cranford also played a part in two guilty pleas and one trial conviction of former Arkansas lawmakers. In each case, Cranford paid kickbacks in return for state grants, according to court testimony and documents. He does not face any charges in Arkansas.
Cranford has remained in custody in the Greene County, Mo., jail since his arrest.
The lawmakers convicted of accepting bribes are former state Rep. Micah Neal of Springdale, former state Sen. Henry "Hank" Wilkins IV of Pine Bluff and former state Sen. Jon Woods, also of Springdale.
Neal and Wilkins pleaded guilty to one conspiracy charge each. Woods was convicted of 15 counts May 3 in federal court in Fayetteville. Most of Woods' counts came from another kickback scheme that did not involve Cranford.
JMort69 says... June 1, 2018 at 1:26 p.m.
Well well, how interesting. Wonder what his plea will be this time? Only a few choices not guilty, which he has already apparently changed his mind about, or guilty, that's it. Wonder how the so-called "Medicaid Mob" in our dirty legislature are feeling about this change of heart? I hope they are all sweating bullets, including the governor's nephew, Jeremy, reportedly "Senator A" in the Medicaid indictment. I also wonder if Mr. Slick, Bob Ballinger and his co-harts, Charlie Collins, Cecile Bledsoe, Bart Hester and others are worrying about Cranford. Ballinger thinks he is such a good snake-oil salesman that everyone buys his bull. Well, certainly Joey McCutchen and Jim Parsons don't, as they are also on the attack regarding Ecclesia. And, there are many more of us out here who just can't be conned. Maybe Cranford, Ballinger and the rest can try to ply their wears on each other, together, in jail. That's certainly what they all deserve. I don't know how they will all sleep this weekend, but the people of Arkansas can sleep better knowing that these back room, under the table deal makers are being outed. I say, "LOCK THEM UP!!".
