Authorities: Arkansas teen with bruises from neck 'almost to her ankle' says she was beaten for not doing dishes; 1 arrested

An Arkansas woman accused of beating her 15-year-old daughter because she didn't wash dishes has been arrested, authorities said.

Misty Dancer, 35, of Paragould was taken into custody about 1 p.m. Thursday and charged with first-degree domestic battery and two counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor.

A Division of Children and Family Services case worker reportedly contacted the Greene County sheriff's office May 18 and said a 15-year-old showed up to Greene County Tech Junior High School with “multiple bruises on several parts of her body.”

An officer noted the girl had bruises from her neck “almost down to her ankle.”

Dancer hit her with a belt because she did not do the dishes, the teen told police.

Her 8-year-old sister needed medical attention as well, the case worker said, but the report did not indicate the extent of her injuries.

Dancer remained at the Greene County jail Friday afternoon in lieu of $25,000 bond, a jail spokesman said. She has a court date set for Monday.