Twitter joke may not be funny after all

Cleveland Browns safety Damarious Randall could dig deep into his wallet if the Cleveland Cavaliers win the NBA championship.

Randall has promised everyone on Twitter who retweeted a tweet sent Monday morning that he will buy a jersey for them -- if Cleveland beats the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

"If the Cleveland Cavaliers win the 2018 NBA finals I'll buy everyone who retweet's this a jersey..." Randall tweeted.

The number of retweets has been growing fast. There were roughly 72,000 on Tuesday morning, but as of early Wednesday morning, the number rose to over 600,000. The tweet surpassed the 1 million retweet mark at 12:16 p.m. Central on Thursday.

For the period of May 23-29, Randall's tweet was the most retweeted in the United States, according to Twitter.

Randall's promise was born out of his apparent support for Stephen Curry and the Warriors. Randall -- the Browns' new free safety who was acquired from the Green Bay Packers in an offseason trade -- drew the ire of Cavaliers fans by rooting for Golden State, to the point of almost taunting Cleveland fans on Twitter.

Randall said he was joking about the jerseys, although on Twitter he also tweeted "100 percent chance" about honoring the commitment.

"I definitely didn't think the Cleveland fan base would go this crazy about it," Randall told ESPN's Pat McManamon. "Obviously, it is a joke. Just to know how passionate this fan base is, it is really encouraging."

Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin, who owns the apparel company Fanatics, said Tuesday he'd let Randall buy the jerseys at the wholesale price. The problem, though, is that Randall's salary for this season is a mere $1.09 million, so he'd clear out his bank account even if the jerseys cost less than a dollar.

Randall did not divulge to McManamon how he planned to pay off the promise or if he had an alternate idea, perhaps charity-related, if the Cavs win.

"We'll talk about this after the series is over," Randall said, adding he would do something for the fans regardless of the result.

Sounds bloody

Reggie Barnett Jr. of Chesapeake, Va., got on a plane Wednesday heading to Cheyenne, Wyo., for a business trip. However, this isn't a normal business trip.

Barnett, 31, will compete Saturday in the first sanctioned bare-knuckle fight card in the United States in 130 years. It is one of nine bouts -- another pits two women against each other -- that will be shown on pay-per-view.

For the past few months, Barnett has been punching brick walls at full force to build the bone density in his hands. He understands fighting may not be for everyone, especially the bare-knuckle variety.

"Some people look at it as barbaric," Barnett told WTKR-TV in Norfolk, Va. "To be a part of the rawest form of fighting there is and to make history at the same time, it's....I can't even explain."

However, he's hoping his fight does more than put on a show.

"It's not about being famous. It's that my name [is] being mentioned and my journey to that point will hopefully inspire others to chase what they really like to do," Barnett said.

Sports quiz

Where did Damarious Randall play college football?

Answer

Arizona State University

Sports on 06/01/2018