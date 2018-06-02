• Michael Rotondo, 30, of Camillus, N.Y., whose parents got a court order to evict him from their home, moved out about 2½ hours before the deadline set by a judge, with Rotondo getting some financial help for his move from radio host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.
• Phil Scott, Vermont's governor, in a bid to shore up the state's shrinking population, signed a law to provide up to $10,000 in moving expenses for young people who work remotely for out-of-state employers.
• Courtney Carroll, 23, of Ball, La., and Garrett Poole, 22, of Pollock, La., were arrested on child desertion charges, accused of leaving two boys -- a 10-month-old and a 4-year-old, as well as a dog -- in an unlocked car with the air conditioning running while they got their marriage license at a Shreveport courthouse.
• Esthela Clark, 47, of Jacksonville, Fla., a legal U.S. resident who pleaded guilty to having a Mexican woman smuggled across the border to be a pregnancy surrogate, was sentenced to seven years in prison and now faces deportation, authorities said.
• Russ Davies, a Fire Department spokesman in Davidsonville, Md., said emergency crews stacked cinder blocks to make steps and then rigged a harness to rescue an 1,100-pound cow that had fallen into a backyard swimming pool.
• Dayonn Davis, 18, of Columbus, Ga., convicted as an adult even though he was 15 when he and another man stole a pair of expensive basketball shoes from a teen trying to sell them, was sentenced to five years in prison because a gun was used in the theft.
• Scott Stulen, director of the Philbrook Museum of Art in Tulsa, said a rare, early 1700s Chinese vase that the museum had in storage for more than a decade has sold for $14.5 million in Hong Kong, and the proceeds will be used to acquire more artworks.
• Jim Stubbs, the sheriff of Webster County, Iowa, who asked a deputy to write him a ticket after he realized that he had illegally driven an all-terrain vehicle on a U.S. highway, pleaded guilty and paid a $132.50 fine.
• Barbara Gibson of Annandale, Va., said family members of her late husband, Marine Col. Robert Gibson, wanted to capture an aspect of his daily life and included in his obituary a zinger about Washington, D.C., traffic, noting "he hated how all of you were incapable of driving competently."
