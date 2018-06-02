Man, 67, killed after vehicle veers off I-40, travels off bridge

A Missouri man died Friday after his vehicle left Interstate 40 and went off a bridge near Forrest City, authorities said.

Norman Arbogast, 67, of St. Louis was eastbound on I-40 in St. Francis County around 12:15 p.m. when he left the roadway and entered the median near the 244 mile marker, according to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police.

His 2012 Fiat then went off a bridge and came to rest on Arkansas 50, according to the report.

Arbogast was killed. No other injuries were reported.

The weather was clear and roads were dry at the time of the crash, state police said.

Arbogast’s death was one of at least 181 recorded in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads so far the year.