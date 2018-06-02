NATIONAL LEAGUE
Mets bullpen can't hold lead as Cubs rally for win
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 2:16 a.m.
CUBS 7, METS 4
NEW YORK -- Kyle Schwarber entered as a defensive replacement in the sixth inning and wound up homering and driving in four runs as the Chicago Cubs rallied against a beleaguered Mets bullpen to defeat New York 7-4 Friday night.
The Cubs trailed 2-0 in the seventh before posting their fifth victory in six games.
The Mets, who started out 11-1 under new Manager Mickey Callaway, dropped below .500 for the first time this season at 27-28. They have lost seven of nine, including four consecutive at home.
Playing in front of a large crowd on a comfortable night, Mets relievers once again failed to hold a lead and spoiled a solid outing from starter Zack Wheeler.
Addison Russell led off the Cubs seventh with a single. With a hit-and-run on, Tommy La Stella singled through the shift on the left side for his major league-leading 12th pinch hit, advancing Russell to third and chasing Wheeler.
Schwarber cut the Mets lead in half with a sacrifice fly off reliever Paul Sewald. Ben Zobrist followed with a tying double as a dejected Wheeler hung his head in the dugout. Zobrist reached base four times.
After Jason Heyward grounded out, Kris Bryant singled him home for a 3-2 lead.
Schwarber broke it open in the eighth against Sewald (0-4) with his 11th home run, hitting a three-run home run over the left-center field wall. Ian Happ added an RBI single in the ninth.
New York's bullpen is 1-7 with an 8.42 ERA over its last nine games.
Randy Rosario (2-0) pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings. Brandon Morrow worked the ninth for his 14th save in 15 opportunities.
Seeing regular playing time with star slugger Yoenis Cespedes on the disabled list, Brandon Nimmo broke a scoreless tie in the third inning with his seventh home run, a two-run shot off Tyler Chatwood.
The always-smiling, excitable outfielder sped around the bases so quickly that he almost caught up to lead runner Amed Rosario coming down the third-base line. Nimmo has driven in a run in a career-best five consecutive games.
BRAVES 4, NATIONALS 0 Mike Foltynewicz pitched a two-hitter for his first career complete game, Dansby Swanson broke the game open with a three-run home run in the seventh and host Atlanta beat Washington.
PIRATES 4, CARDINALS 0 Jameson Taillon pitched three-hit ball over eight innings and visiting Pittsburgh beat St. Louis for its second victory in the past seven games.
DODGERS 11, ROCKIES 8 Chris Taylor hit a go-ahead three-run home run in the sixth, Dennis Santana earned the victory in his major league debut and Los Angeles beat host Colorado.
DIAMONDBACKS 9, MARLINS 1 Ketel Marte hit two of Arizona's franchise record-tying six home runs, Clay Buchholz struck out nine in seven innings and the team rolled over visiting Miami.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
YANKEES 4, ORIOLES 1 Sonny Gray pitched six sharp innings, Aaron Judge homered and visiting New York breezed past punchless Baltimore.
TIGERS 5, BLUE JAYS 2 Nicholas Castellanos homered and had three hits, Miguel Cabrera got a hit in his return from the DL and host Detroit beat Toronto.
ASTROS 7, RED SOX 3 George Springer dashed home from second base on a wild pitch by Chris Sale, then homered off the visiting Boston ace to send Houston over the Red Sox.
TWINS 7, INDIANS 4 Eduardo Escobar hit two home runs and drove in four runs, Jose Berrios pitched six effective innings and host Minnesota pulled away for a victory over Cleveland.
ATHLETICS 16, ROYALS 0 Matt Olson slugged two home runs and drove in a career-high five runs, Frankie Montas pitched a career-best eight innings and visiting Oakland pounded out a victory over Kansas City.
INTERLEAGUE
WHITE SOX 8, BREWERS 3 Tim Anderson's go-ahead triple drove in two runs as host Chicago scored three times in the sixth inning and went on to defeat Milwaukee.
Sports on 06/02/2018
Print Headline: Mets bullpen can't hold lead as Cubs rally for win
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Mets bullpen can't hold lead as Cubs rally for win
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.