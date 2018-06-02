Mets bullpen can't hold lead as Cubs rally for win

CUBS 7, METS 4

NEW YORK -- Kyle Schwarber entered as a defensive replacement in the sixth inning and wound up homering and driving in four runs as the Chicago Cubs rallied against a beleaguered Mets bullpen to defeat New York 7-4 Friday night.

The Cubs trailed 2-0 in the seventh before posting their fifth victory in six games.

The Mets, who started out 11-1 under new Manager Mickey Callaway, dropped below .500 for the first time this season at 27-28. They have lost seven of nine, including four consecutive at home.

Playing in front of a large crowd on a comfortable night, Mets relievers once again failed to hold a lead and spoiled a solid outing from starter Zack Wheeler.

Addison Russell led off the Cubs seventh with a single. With a hit-and-run on, Tommy La Stella singled through the shift on the left side for his major league-leading 12th pinch hit, advancing Russell to third and chasing Wheeler.

Schwarber cut the Mets lead in half with a sacrifice fly off reliever Paul Sewald. Ben Zobrist followed with a tying double as a dejected Wheeler hung his head in the dugout. Zobrist reached base four times.

After Jason Heyward grounded out, Kris Bryant singled him home for a 3-2 lead.

Schwarber broke it open in the eighth against Sewald (0-4) with his 11th home run, hitting a three-run home run over the left-center field wall. Ian Happ added an RBI single in the ninth.

New York's bullpen is 1-7 with an 8.42 ERA over its last nine games.

Randy Rosario (2-0) pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings. Brandon Morrow worked the ninth for his 14th save in 15 opportunities.

Seeing regular playing time with star slugger Yoenis Cespedes on the disabled list, Brandon Nimmo broke a scoreless tie in the third inning with his seventh home run, a two-run shot off Tyler Chatwood.

The always-smiling, excitable outfielder sped around the bases so quickly that he almost caught up to lead runner Amed Rosario coming down the third-base line. Nimmo has driven in a run in a career-best five consecutive games.

BRAVES 4, NATIONALS 0 Mike Foltynewicz pitched a two-hitter for his first career complete game, Dansby Swanson broke the game open with a three-run home run in the seventh and host Atlanta beat Washington.

PIRATES 4, CARDINALS 0 Jameson Taillon pitched three-hit ball over eight innings and visiting Pittsburgh beat St. Louis for its second victory in the past seven games.

DODGERS 11, ROCKIES 8 Chris Taylor hit a go-ahead three-run home run in the sixth, Dennis Santana earned the victory in his major league debut and Los Angeles beat host Colorado.

DIAMONDBACKS 9, MARLINS 1 Ketel Marte hit two of Arizona's franchise record-tying six home runs, Clay Buchholz struck out nine in seven innings and the team rolled over visiting Miami.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

YANKEES 4, ORIOLES 1 Sonny Gray pitched six sharp innings, Aaron Judge homered and visiting New York breezed past punchless Baltimore.

TIGERS 5, BLUE JAYS 2 Nicholas Castellanos homered and had three hits, Miguel Cabrera got a hit in his return from the DL and host Detroit beat Toronto.

ASTROS 7, RED SOX 3 George Springer dashed home from second base on a wild pitch by Chris Sale, then homered off the visiting Boston ace to send Houston over the Red Sox.

TWINS 7, INDIANS 4 Eduardo Escobar hit two home runs and drove in four runs, Jose Berrios pitched six effective innings and host Minnesota pulled away for a victory over Cleveland.

ATHLETICS 16, ROYALS 0 Matt Olson slugged two home runs and drove in a career-high five runs, Frankie Montas pitched a career-best eight innings and visiting Oakland pounded out a victory over Kansas City.

INTERLEAGUE

WHITE SOX 8, BREWERS 3 Tim Anderson's go-ahead triple drove in two runs as host Chicago scored three times in the sixth inning and went on to defeat Milwaukee.

Sports on 06/02/2018