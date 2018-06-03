Claws for Law raises money to keep Narcon handy in city

K. Hall and Sons presided over large pots of boiling crawdads, crab and shrimp outside, while volunteers served guests large dinner trays of the crustaceans and sides in an air-conditioned building overlooking the Arkansas River on a hot and humid May 24. The fundraiser, Claws for Law, was held at Maumelle Park.

Money raised will help Maumelle police officers have the life-saving drug Narcon on hand. The drug can be used by officers in an opioid overdose situation by simply spraying it in the victim's nose. Also benefiting from the fundraiser was the Summer Refreshment Program of the Central Arkansas Boys and Girls Club and the Muskie Harris Rehab & Substance Abuse Services.

The event was hosted by Muskie Harris and guests included Maumelle Chief of Police Sam Williams and Maumelle Mayor Mike Watson, members of the Maumelle Police Department and live remotes by Randy Rainwater with KABZ 103.7 The Buzz and Craig O'Neill with KTHV.

