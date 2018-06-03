Elise Anastasia Hahn - William Paul James

Elise Anastasia Hahn and William Paul James Jr. were united in marriage at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 19, at Kiawah Island Golf Resort in The Sanctuary Hotel on Kiawah Island, S.C. The Rev. Douglas L. Farmer of Mount Pleasant, S.C., officiated.

The bride is the daughter of Katherine Ann Trotter and Dr. Herbert Leonard Hahn II of Little Rock. She is the granddaughter of the late Kula and Dr. Frank Kumpuris of Little Rock and the late Jean and Richard Gailfus Hahn of Pasadena, Calif.

The groom is the son of Mary Kathleen and William Paul James of Philadelphia. He is the grandson of the late Elda Mary and Daniel Patrick Quinn and the late Mary and William John James.

Vows were exchanged under an arbor decorated with orchids, protea, Dutch stock, blown garden roses and peonies in shades of white and green. Music was by the Charleston String Quartet and Andrew Makris Kumpuris of Little Rock, cousin of the bride, provided a reading.

Given in marriage by her father, the bride wore a custom Monique Lhuillier strapless dropped-waist gown of white Alencon lace. She carried a white bouquet of peonies, blown garden roses and ranuncules wrapped in a lace handkerchief that belonged to her great-grandmother, Mrs. George Andrew Makris.

William Dean Hahn of Hong Kong and Richard Andrew Hahn of Little Rock, brothers of the bride, served as the bride's honor attendants.

Bridesmaids were Annie Burns Childers and Chase Gwatney McKay, both of Little Rock; Kristin Delaney Hyde of Middleton, Conn.; and Elisabeth Butterfield Whitbeck of Washington. They wore ivory crepe column gowns and carried bouquets of white hellebore, peonies, garden roses and ranunculus. Junior bridesmaids were Annabel Katherine Brown of Dallas and Anya Rebecca Vogel and Talia Mary Vogel of Washington, cousins of the bride. They wore ivory tea-length satin dresses and carried nosegays of peonies and ranunculus.

The groom's honor attendants were Andrew Norton DeLaney of New York and Andre Phillip LaMorgia of Philadelphia. Groomsmen were Craig Andrew Dougherty of Avenel, N.J., and Philip Randolph Michael and Steven Derek Pomper, both of New York. Ring bearers were Andrew Banks Brown of Dallas, cousin of the bride, and William Thomas McKay of Little Rock, godson of the bride.

After the ceremony, there was a cocktail hour in the hotel's Magnolia garden followed by a reception in the Heron Ballroom. Groupings of linen upholstered antique furniture and teak cages with live doves surrounded the dance floor. Guest tables, covered in spun gold and oyster-colored linens, held arrangements of hydrangeas, blown garden roses and peonies.

The bride graduated with a bachelor's degree in marketing and advertising from Florida Atlantic University. She is a senior consultant for Adobe specializing in content strategy architecture.

The groom graduated with a bachelor's degree in economics from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. He is a principal at Centre Lane Partners.

The couple are living in New York.

High Profile on 06/03/2018