73-year-old woman's purse snatched in parking lot of west Little Rock shopping center, police say
This article was published today at 11:56 a.m.
A robber snatched a purse off the arm of a 73-year-old woman in the parking lot of a west Little Rock shopping center Monday night, authorities said.
According to a report from the city's Police Department, officers responded to 2600 S. Shackleford Road, the listed address for J.C. Penney, shortly before 11:30 p.m. The department store is in the Shackleford Crossings shopping center.
The victim told police that a robber grabbed her $475 Michael Kors bag off her arm and fled in a gray vehicle that had three to four teenagers inside. The 73-year-old said her right pinky finger hurt but reportedly refused medical treatment.
Also listed as stolen were debit and credit cards as well as a driver's license and Social Security card.
No suspects were listed and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.
Razrbak says... June 5, 2018 at 12:10 p.m.
If LRPD would only enforce the laws of the city - juvenile curfew - perhaps these situations could be avoided, But Chief Kenton Tremar Buckner refuses to enforce it. #TimeForChange
LR1955 says... June 5, 2018 at 1:48 p.m.
I didn’t think JC Penny’s was open @ 11:30pm.
None the less, snatching a 73 yr old’s purse, shameful
