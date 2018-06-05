73-year-old woman's purse snatched in parking lot of west Little Rock shopping center, police say

A robber snatched a purse off the arm of a 73-year-old woman in the parking lot of a west Little Rock shopping center Monday night, authorities said.

According to a report from the city's Police Department, officers responded to 2600 S. Shackleford Road, the listed address for J.C. Penney, shortly before 11:30 p.m. The department store is in the Shackleford Crossings shopping center.

The victim told police that a robber grabbed her $475 Michael Kors bag off her arm and fled in a gray vehicle that had three to four teenagers inside. The 73-year-old said her right pinky finger hurt but reportedly refused medical treatment.

Also listed as stolen were debit and credit cards as well as a driver's license and Social Security card.

No suspects were listed and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.