Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, June 05, 2018, 6:41 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Police investigating after body found in residential area of west Little Rock

By Jaime Dunaway

This article was published today at 5:04 p.m. Updated today at 5:52 p.m.

police-tape-marks-off-the-area-where-a-body-was-found-off-rahling-road-in-west-little-rock-on-tuesday-june-5-2018

PHOTO BY RACHEL HERZOG

Police tape marks off the area where a body was found off Rahling Road in west Little Rock on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.



Police say a body was found in a residential area of west Little Rock on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Police Department's dispatch log, officers responded to a "subject down" in the area near the intersection of Rahling Road and Charleston Lane about 3:30 p.m.

Spokesman Lt. Michael Ford said the body is of a white male but released no further details.

A black motorcycle was later towed from the scene.

Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporter Rachel Herzog contributed to this story.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Police investigating after body found in residential area of west Little Rock

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online