Police investigating after body found in residential area of west Little Rock
This article was published today at 5:04 p.m. Updated today at 5:52 p.m.
PHOTO BY RACHEL HERZOG
Police say a body was found in a residential area of west Little Rock on Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Police Department's dispatch log, officers responded to a "subject down" in the area near the intersection of Rahling Road and Charleston Lane about 3:30 p.m.
Spokesman Lt. Michael Ford said the body is of a white male but released no further details.
A black motorcycle was later towed from the scene.
Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporter Rachel Herzog contributed to this story.
