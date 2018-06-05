Police investigating after body found in residential area of west Little Rock

Police say a body was found in a residential area of west Little Rock on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Police Department's dispatch log, officers responded to a "subject down" in the area near the intersection of Rahling Road and Charleston Lane about 3:30 p.m.

Spokesman Lt. Michael Ford said the body is of a white male but released no further details.

A black motorcycle was later towed from the scene.

