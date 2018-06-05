Man denies guilt in girlfriend's death

BENTONVILLE -- A Rogers man pleaded innocent Monday to a capital murder charge in the death of his girlfriend.

Kevin Wayne Clayborn, 49, is also charged with theft of property. He entered innocent pleas at his arraignment before Circuit Judge Robin Green.

Clayborn, who is being held without bail in the Benton County jail, is accused of killing Misha Rivera. Rivera, 48, died from head trauma and strangulation, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Rogers police began investigating after family members found Rivera's body in her home May 5, according to court documents.

One person told police he read a passage in Rivera's journal about Clayborn having a strange look in his eyes and pushing her, according to the affidavit. Police found the journal in Rivera's home, but one page had been torn from it, according to court documents.

One of Rivera's vehicles was missing and later found in Van Buren. The theft charge involves Rivera's 2006 Volvo XC9, according to court documents.

One of Clayborn's former girlfriends told police he came to her home between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. May 4 and said he needed to go to Oklahoma City to be with his daughter who was going to be placed in a mental hospital, according to the affidavit.

The woman drove Clayborn to a convenience store near where she believes his former wife lives, according to court documents.

Members of the Oklahoma City Fugitive Task Force watched for Clayborn at an apartment complex and arrested him.

Clayborn could face life imprisonment or the death penalty if he's convicted of capital murder. Prosecutors have not said whether they will seek the death penalty. He could be sentenced to three to 10 years in prison on the theft charge.

Clayborn's next court appearance is scheduled for July 16.

