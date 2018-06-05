Authorities: Man suffers 'deep laceration' to face in Little Rock shooting

A shooting early Tuesday in a residential area of Little Rock left a man injured, police said.

Officers responded shortly after 2:15 a.m. to the 2200 block of Adams Street, according to a report from the city’s Police Department.

Christopher White, 41, of Little Rock, who was found sitting in a chair in the road holding his face, told authorities he was shot in the cheek when he told a gunman he didn't have any money.

Witnesses, including a 12-year-old girl, told authorities that the shooter came to a home in a white Chevrolet Tahoe and spoke inside with White for “a few minutes” before both left.

One gunshot was later heard outside around 2 a.m., at which point the witnesses got down on the floor inside and waited about 10 minutes, officers noted.

According to the report, they were told outside by the gunman that he just shot someone in the face, prompting them to look for White.

Police said White was taken to UAMS Medical Center for a "deep laceration" to his left cheek that appeared to be non-life-threatening.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.