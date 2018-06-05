Home / Latest News /
Winners of inaugural Arkansas Country Music Awards announced
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 2:45 p.m.
The Zac Dunlap Band was among the big winners of the inaugural Arkansas Country Music Awards, taking home four awards, including Entertainer of the Year.
The ceremony, which was held Monday night at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, was hosted by De Queen native Collin Raye and country music journalist Charles Haymes of Little Rock.
The show featured honors for musicians in 27 categories. Winners were chosen by fans in online polling.
Lifetime achievement awards were given to honor the legacies of Johnny Cash, Glen Campbell and singer-harmonica player Wayne Raney. Singing trio The Browns — siblings Jim Ed, Bonnie and Maxine — whose 1959 single "The Three Bells" topped the charts and sold more than a million copies, was also honored, along with Ed Bruce, the Keiser native who wrote, among many others, "Mamas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys."
Singer-songwriter Erin Enderlin, who grew up in Conway and led the field with nominations in seven categories, won the Songwriter of the Year and Album of the Year categories.
Full list of 2018 Arkansas CMA recipients, according to the organization's Facebook page:
ENTERTAINER of the Year
The Zac Dunlap Band
AMERICANA / ROOTS Artist of the Year
Bonnie Montgomery
BLUEGRASS Artist of the Year
The Keisler Brothers Band
COUNTRY ARTIST of the Year
Cory Jackson
INSPIRATIONAL ARTIST of the Year
Heaven's Echoes
FEMALE VOCALIST of the Year
Bonnie Montgomery
MALE VOCALIST of the Year
Blane Howard
ACOUSTIC ACT of the Year
Caleb Ryan Martin
VOCAL GROUP of the Year
The Zac Dunlap Band
ALBUM of the Year
Whiskeytown Crier by Erin Enderlin
SONG of the Year
"Arkansas' Mine" written by Zac Dunlap,
performed by The Zac Dunlap Band.
SONGWRITER of the Year
Erin Enderlin
MUSIC PRODUCER of the Year
Randy Loyd
SOUND ENGINEER of the Year
Jon Raney
PROMOTER of the Year
J.R. Rogers
VIDEO of the Year
"Arkansas' Mine" by The Zac Dunlap Band
RADIO STATION of the Year
KSSN of Little Rock
RADIO DJ of the Year
Bob Robbins of KMJX in Little Rock
MAGAZINE of the Year
Arkansas Living
VENUE of the Year
Ozark Folk Center in Mountain View
YOUNG ARTIST of the Year
Cam Shelton
BASSIST of the Year
Jimmy Young
DRUMMER of the Year
Doobie Bowie
FIDDLER of the Year
Melody Hart
GUITARIST of the Year
Randall George
STEEL/DOBRO PLAYER of the Year
Steve Matlock
