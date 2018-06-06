48 state students win scholarships

Forty-eight members of Arkansas' Class of 2018 are among 3,500 recent high school graduates nationally to be named recipients of National Merit Scholarships funded by colleges and universities.

The awards are for $500 to $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution awarding the scholarship.

These college-sponsored Merit Scholarship winners are a part of about 7,500 high school seniors who will receive National Merit Scholarships for college undergraduate study worth over $31 million. Earlier this spring, winners of corporate-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards and National Merit $2,500 Scholarships were announced.

Following are the Arkansas awardees listed by their hometowns, high schools, the university providing their scholarships and their probable fields of study.

BENTONVILLE

• Trevor M. Bingham, Bentonville High, Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, statistics.

• Meghana Chithirala, Bentonville High, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville; biochemistry.

• William P. Jackson, Bentonville High, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, engineering.

• Elizabeth Diane Jennings, Bentonville West High, Abilene Christian University in Abilene, Texas, physics.

• Faith M. Oldham, home school, University of Alabama: computer science.

• Prudhvi Tavva Bentonville High, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, finance.

• Christina Varghese, Life Way Christian School in Centerton, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, medicine.

CABOT

• Lauren I. Dieringer, Cabot High, Baylor University at Waco, Texas, veterinary medicine.

• Stephanie G. Taylor, Cabot High, University of Texas at Dallas, biomedical engineering.

• Taryn N. Toles, Cabot High, Ouachita Baptist University at Arkadelphia, music.

CONWAY

• Madelyn M. Moss, Conway High, Oklahoma City University, music.

EUREKA SPRINGS

• Carolyn Loudermilk , Eureka Springs High, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, pediatrics.

FAYETTEVILLE

• Noah H. Ballinger, Fayetteville High,University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, computer engineering.

• William Harrison Hadley, Fayetteville High; University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, geography.

• Anthony T. Maranto, Fayetteville High, University of Texas at Dallas; computer science.

• Aubin H. Payne, Haas Hall Academy in Fayetteville, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, environmental engineering.

• Megan C. Pruitt , home school, University of Texas at Dallas, molecular biology.

• Owen M. Young, Haas Hall Academy at Fayetteville, University of Oklahoma, geography.

FORT SMITH

• Beck A. Williams, Southside High, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, political science.

GREENWOOD

• Blake Allen Bartlett, Greenwood High, Oklahoma State University at Stillwater, chemical engineering.

• Ellen M. Gray, Greenway High, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, undecided.

HARRISBURG

• Trevor W. Paulsen, Harrisburg College and Career Preparatory Academy, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, undecided.

HOT SPRINGS

• Michala L. Smith, Lake Hamilton High in Pearcy, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville; engineering.

JONESBORO

• Nathaniel T. Day , Ridgefield Christian School, Vanderbilt University at Nashville, Tenn., undecided.

LITTLE ROCK

• Robert L. Block, Pulaski Academy, University of Rochester, Rochester, N.Y.; medicine.

• Michael J. Broadwater , Catholic High School For Boys, University of Alabama; economics.

• Jack A. Burge III , Parkview Arts and Science Magnet High, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, electrical engineering.

• Hayden C. Cobb, Pulaski Academy, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, engineering

• Kyle R. Sadler, Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts in Hot Springs, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, computer science.

• James P. Swaim, Central High, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, mechanical engineering.

MARION

• Claire E. Bunn, Marion High, University of Georgia at Athens, biochemistry.

MOUNTAIN HOME

• Kara B. Smeltzer, Mountain Home High-Career Academies, Baylor University at Waco, Texas, medicine.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

• Allen W. Bogoslavsky, Catholic High for Boys, Hendrix College at Conway; undecided

ROGERS

• John R. Branca, Haas Hall Academy in Fayetteville, University of Oklahoma at Stillwater, computer science.

• Swetha S. Sirigineedi, Haas Hall Academy in Fayetteville, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, medicine.

SEARCY

• James M. Kidd, Searcy High, Louisiana Tech University at Ruston, engineering.

• Anna-Catherine King, Searcy High, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, chemical engineering.

• Mason V. LaFerney, Harding Academy, Harding University, mathematics.

• Gracen T. Watson , Searcy High, Harding University, psychology.

SHERWOOD

• Justin A. Austin, Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts in Hot Springs, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, mechanical engineering

• William C. Jones, home school, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, engineering.

• Grace A. Turner, Arkansas Virtual Academy charter school, Hendrix College at Conway, biology.

SPRINGDALE

• Caroline G. Lonneman, Har-Ber High University of Texas at Dallas, neurology.

• Maria Pratt, Har-Ber High, Baylor University at Waco, Texas, oncology.

VILONIA

• David H. Nichols, Cabot High, Hendrix College at Conway, medicine.

WARD

• Shawn C. Pearson , Cabot High; University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, science/research.

WESTERN GROVE

• Nicolaus D. Vail, Valley Springs High, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, electrical engineering.

WHITE HALL

• Ryan H. Smith, White Hall High, Ouachita Baptist University at Arkadelphia, medicine.

