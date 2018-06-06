Head-on crash leaves Arkansas teen dead, 3 others hurt

An Arkansas teen was killed and two youths were hurt after a pickup crossed a highway's centerline and hit the Cadillac they were in head-on, authorities said.

The crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday on Arkansas 35 north of Sheridan in Grant County, according to a preliminary report from state police.

Anderson C. Shepard Jr. of Benton, 60, was driving a 2012 GMC pickup north on the highway when he crossed the road's centerline while in a curve, hitting a southbound 2003 Cadillac head-on, the report states.

The Cadillac’s driver — 19-year-old Baylee Brook Jacks of Sheridan — was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. There were two unidentified youths in the Cadillac who were listed as injured, though the report did not provide information on the extent of their injuries.

Shepard was also reportedly injured in the crash.

Travel conditions at the time of the report were described as clear and dry.

At least 187 people have died in crashes in Arkansas so far this year, according to preliminary figures.