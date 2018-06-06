Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, June 06, 2018, 5:39 p.m.

Authorities: 12-year-old bicyclist injured in hit-and-run in Arkansas

By Ashton Eley

This article was published today at 4:15 p.m.

springdale-police-officer-carey-landrum-takes-photos-of-a-bicycle-that-was-involved-in-a-car-accident-wednesday-june-6-2018-on-old-missouri-road-near-the-intersection-of-east-huntsville-avenue-in-springdale

PHOTO BY SPENCER TIREY

Springdale police officer Carey Landrum takes photos of a bicycle that was involved in a car accident Wednesday, June 6, 2018, on Old Missouri Road near the intersection of East Huntsville Avenue in Springdale.


A 12-year-old girl was injured in a hit-and-run in northwest Arkansas on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported that the crash occurred shortly after 12:30 p.m. as the girl was crossing Old Missouri Road in Springdale near the street's intersection with Huntsville Avenue.

She was struck by a dark-colored SUV going north, authorities said. Witnesses told police the vehicle accelerated and left, continuing north on Old Missouri Road.

The girl, who was was taken to Northwest Medical Center in Springdale, was not identified. Her injuries were not life-threatening, according to a news release from the city's Police Department.

Witnesses were unable to provide any other description of the vehicle or driver. The vehicle possibly has damage to its left front quarter panel, the release states.

ADVERTISEMENT

