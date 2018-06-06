Police ID body found beside west Little Rock road
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
A man's body was found in a residential area of west Little Rock on Tuesday afternoon, police said.
According to the Police Department's dispatch log, officers responded to a "subject down" near the intersection of Rahling Road and Charleston Lane about 3:30 p.m.
A black motorcycle was later towed from the scene.
Shortly before 7 p.m., police spokesman Lt. Michael Ford identified the body as that of 40-year-old Daniel Simmons.
His cause of death was not released, and Ford said the case is not being investigated as a homicide.
The body has been sent to the state Crime Laboratory, the spokesman added.
No further information was released Tuesday night.
