Police ID body found beside west Little Rock road

A man's body was found in a residential area of west Little Rock on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

According to the Police Department's dispatch log, officers responded to a "subject down" near the intersection of Rahling Road and Charleston Lane about 3:30 p.m.

A black motorcycle was later towed from the scene.

Shortly before 7 p.m., police spokesman Lt. Michael Ford identified the body as that of 40-year-old Daniel Simmons.

His cause of death was not released, and Ford said the case is not being investigated as a homicide.

The body has been sent to the state Crime Laboratory, the spokesman added.

No further information was released Tuesday night.

Metro on 06/06/2018