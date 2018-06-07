2-car NLR crash kills girl; 3 injured

A 12-year-old girl has died from injuries she suffered in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon, North Little Rock police said.

Aniyah Dilworth was one of four people hurt in the wreck that occurred near the intersection of Riverfront Drive and Olive Street shortly after noon, according to a news release from the city's Police Department.

Witnesses to the crash told police that a Ford Crown Victoria and Ford Mustang appeared to be racing and were traveling at "extremely high rates of speed" at the time of the wreck.

Two people were in each car, the release states, and all were taken to nearby hospitals with significant injuries. Aniyah later died at a hospital, and the other three were still being treated Wednesday evening. Their names were not released.

The investigation is ongoing, police said. At least 188 people have died in crashes on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.

Metro on 06/07/2018