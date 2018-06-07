Actress Mary Steenburgen to be inducted into Arkansas Women's Hall of Fame

Academy Award-winning actress Mary Steenburgen will be a 2018 inductee in the Arkansas Women's Hall of Fame, the organization announced Wednesday.

The 65-year-old actress from Newport has appeared in more than 60 films, including The Help, Step Brothers, Elf, The Proposal and What's Eating Gilbert Grape.

She is best known for her work as Lynda Dummar in the 1981 film Melvin and Howard. It was a role that won her an Academy Award for best supporting actress, according to a news release from the North Little Rock Chamber of Commerce.

Most recently, Steenburgen starred alongside Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda and Candice Bergen in Paramount Pictures’ Book Club, which was released in theaters May 18.

In addition to her performances on the big screen, she has acted in television dramas Orange is the New Black, The Last Man on Earth and 30 Rock.

Steenburgen is also a songwriter for Universal Music Publishing Group and is writing the music for the animated film The Underneath, based on the children's novel. She also wrote the end credit song for the coming film Wild Rose.

Steenburgen is one of eight women and one organization being recognized for their contributions to the state and their profession. The inductees will be honored in a ceremony Aug. 30 at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock.

