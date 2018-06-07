Arkansas attorney general: Medical marijuana growing applicant tried to bribe commissioner

2 P.M. UPDATE:

The Arkansas Supreme Court on Thursday unsealed a letter from Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, in which she alleges that one of the companies applying for a medical marijuana growing permit tried to bribe a member of the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission.

The commissioner, who was not named in the letter, said he did not accept the bribe from Natural State Agronomics, Rutledge wrote, but the commissioner did give the company the second-highest score among all his graded applications.

[DOCUMENT: Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge's letter]

The allegations were presented to Rutledge’s office last week, according to the letter. She had asked the court to leave the letter sealed because it may contain information privileged by attorney-client privelege and because it was part of an ongoing investigation by a law enforcement agency.

Robert Tschiemer and attorney for Natural State Agronomics didn’t immediately respond to a phone message requesting comment.

Dr. Carlos Roman, one of the five Medical Marijuana Commissioners, gave the company his second-highest score. He has been the subject of several complaints of bias in scoring in relation to the applicant he gave his highest score to — Natural State Medicinals Cultivation. One of the stakeholders in that company, Dr. Scott Schlesinger, has a personal and professional relationship with Roman.

Roman declined to comment Thursday. In a previous interview, Roman denied that his relationship with Schlesinger affected his scoring.

Check back with Arkansas Online for updates on this developing story and read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

EARLIER:

Arkansas’ Supreme Court justices Thursday morning asked pointed questions of attorneys on both sides of the medical marijuana industry debate.

Most of the questions centered around whether Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen had the authority to toss out the state’s process for selecting the first five growers of medical marijuana in Arkansas.

A variety of issues — including bias and irregularities in the scoring process — has been alleged by several companies who applied unsuccessfully for a growing permit. But attorneys for the successful companies and the state argued that those matters are irrelevant because Griffen didn’t have jurisdiction over the matter, which should’ve been handled by the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission and the Alcoholic Beverage Control Division.

Attorneys expect the high court to issue a ruling in the coming weeks, and that decision will have a major impact on when medical cannabis will be available in the Natural State.