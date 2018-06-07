PHOTOS: Eatery with kitchen divided into savory, sweet sections to open in Little Rock soon

Wednesday is now the target opening date for Cathead's Diner, 515 Shall Ave., inside the Paint Factory building in Little Rock's East Village.

Hours, at least initially, will be 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. A lunchtime "hot line" with what chef Donnie Ferneau Jr. describes as "a buffet mentality between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. for lunch ... quick but scratch-made," will let patrons flow quickly in and out. Sunday brunch will tentatively include a buffet, champagne cocktails and an espresso bar.

Ferneau and his business partner, head baker Kelli Marks, are essentially dividing the kitchen into "sweet" and "savory" sections; patrons' "bread" options on sandwiches, etc., will be the namesake cathead biscuit (so namesaked because it's the size of a cat's head), Texas toast or doughnut.

The Southern comfort food-theme menu will include fried and roast chicken, barbecue, beef tenderloin, Clover's pink lemonade pie ("named after my grandmother," Marks explains) and a sticky-bun skillet. A liquor license is in place. The phone number, for the moment, is (501) 801-0843.