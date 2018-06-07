Police: After death from suspected overdose at Arkansas home, investigators find possible explosive device

Hot Springs police say a possible explosive device was discovered at the scene of a suspected drug overdose early Thursday morning.

Emergency personnel were called to a reported drug overdose at a residence in the 400 block of Alcorn Street, which is east of Central Avenue and north of Oaklawn Racing and Gaming.

Responders attempted to revive the unidentified person using Narcan, but were unsuccessful, said Hot Springs police Officer 1st Class Joey Williams.

The Arkansas Department of Human Services was called to the scene because there were children in the residence.

During the course of the investigation, police discovered an explosive device of some kind, Williams said.

A bomb squad has been notified, and Hot Springs police were waiting for them to arrive.

The body has been removed from the residence.

Check back for updates.