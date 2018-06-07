Restaurateur gives status update on move of Arthur's Prime Steakhouse, Oceans at Arthur's

Restaurateur Jerry Barakat is well along in the move of his contiguous Little Rock restaurants Arthur's Prime Steakhouse and its seafood-based sibling, Oceans at Arthur's, from the Village at Rahling Road, 27 Rahling Circle, into the vacant Riverside Acura and Subaru dealership, about 2 miles south, at 16100 Chenal Parkway.

He says Oceans, in the former Subaru building, is likely to open a little ahead of the original Aug. 1 schedule -- "end of June, first [week] of July" -- while Arthur's, in the former Acura building, is right on target, "end of July, top of August."

Between them will be covered patio seating. Both places will offer considerably more elbow room for staff and customers -- Oceans will have 5,500 square feet; Arthur's, nearly doubling in size to 12,600 square feet, will now have a banquet room and a handful of private dining rooms, one of them in a special new wine cellar.

Barakat says he'll probably close for one or two days, but no more, to complete the transition. The hours for both restaurants will remain the same -- 5-9:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 5-10:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. Sunday -- and so will the phone number: (501) 821-1838.