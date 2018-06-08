VIDEO: Burglars, including one who was armed, take 2 vehicles, laptop, cash from Little Rock home

Police are trying to identify two people who were caught on surveillance video breaking into a home in Little Rock's Prospect Terrace neighborhood.

It happened sometime between Sunday night and early Monday morning at a home in the 5300 block of Edgewood Road, according to a report from the city's Police Department.

Security video shows the pair walking around the residence. At some point during the night, the burglars entered the home, took $20 in cash, a wallet, a purse, a laptop and three sets of keys, the report states. One of the burglars was reportedly armed with a handgun.

The stolen keys were reportedly used to steal a 2016 white Range Rover and a 2016 white BMW that were parked at the residence, though both vehicles were later recovered in North Little Rock.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police had named no suspects and had made no arrests at the time of the report.