Fox News' Charles Krauthammer writes he has 'weeks to live'
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 12:22 p.m.
NEW YORK — Fox News contributor and syndicated columnist Charles Krauthammer says he has "only a few weeks to live" because of an aggressive form of cancer.
Krauthammer disclosed his doctors' prognosis in a letter released Friday to colleagues, friends and viewers.
Krauthammer wrote that he underwent surgery in August to remove a cancerous tumor in his abdomen. While thought to be successful, he said there were complications that he was overcoming. However, he wrote recent tests revealed the cancer has returned and is "spreading rapidly."
Krauthammer says he will "leave this life with no regrets."
The 68-year-old was paralyzed below the neck in a diving accident yet graduated from Harvard Medical School in 1975 and practiced psychiatry.
He later developed a career as a Pulitzer Prize-winning author and commentator.
PopMom says... June 8, 2018 at 12:31 p.m.
Please. No more depressing news.
RBBrittain says... June 8, 2018 at 1:18 p.m.
Not good news for the country. Though for most of his career a far right commentator of Faux Noise caliber, he has more recently attacked Donald Trump for many of the same reasons the left is against him, which made him more respectable IMO. Losing him at this time in our history is indeed a tragedy.
mrcharles says... June 8, 2018 at 1:23 p.m.
Never liked him.
yet I have no joy in this news
. Bad way to go.
