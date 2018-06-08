Spokesman at UCA leaving post Aug. 31; former KATV anchor to form communications firm

CONWAY -- The University of Central Arkansas' chief spokesman is resigning, effective Aug. 31.

Christina Munoz Madsen, associate vice president for communications, publications and marketing, submitted her resignation in a letter Thursday to UCA Chief of Staff Kelley Erstine.

Madsen said she will work in a part-time role in July and August "to ensure a smooth transition" at the university.

She said she will partner with Michelle Pugh to form Munoz Pugh, "a strategic marketing and communications firm focused on helping businesses navigate the ever-changing role communication plays on growing a business."

She also will continue her work as "commercial talent" and as an independent consultant with Rodan+ Fields, a California skin-care products company. Madsen has appeared in some television commercials for private businesses.

Madsen, whose annual salary is $130,707, joined UCA in 2014. She previously was an anchor at KATV-TV, Channel 7.

"I will forever be grateful to UCA for the opportunity to work here. It has allowed my family and me to not only become a part of the UCA community but also the Conway community," she wrote in her resignation letter.

In an email Thursday, UCA President Houston Davis advised some staff members of Madsen's plans.

Davis said Madsen's gradual move to part-time work at UCA "will allow us to plan for the transition to new leadership of her areas by no later than" Sept. 1.

