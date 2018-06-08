This date in baseball

1914 New York's Iron Joe McGinnity posted his 14th consecutive victory, beating Pittsburgh 2-0. The victory moved the Giants into first place over Chicago.

1927 New York's Tony Lazzeri hit three home runs in the Yankees 12-11, 11-inning victory over the Chicago White Sox. Lazzeri's first two home runs come off Red Faber and his third was a two-run line drive off George Connally to tie game in the ninth inning. The Yanks were behind 11-6 going into the last inning. New York would win it in the 11th after Cedric Durst tripled Lazzeri was intentionally walked and Ray Morehart singled.

1933 Philadelphia's Jimmie Foxx homered in his first three at bats all off Lefty Gomez as the A's beat the New York Yankees 14-10.

1940 Harry Craft of Cincinnati connected for a home run, a triple, a double and two singles in seven at-bats to lead a 27-hit attack as the Reds pounded the Dodgers 23-2 at Brooklyn.

1950 The Boston Red Sox beat the St. Louis Browns 29-4 at Fenway Park and set major league records for runs scored; most long hits, 17 (9 doubles, 1 triple and 7 home runs); most total bases, 60; most extra bases on long hits, 32; most runs over two games, 49; most hits in 2 games, 51, including 28 this game. Bobby Doerr had 3 home runs and 8 RBI, Walt Dropo hit two home runs and drove in 7 runs and Ted Williams added 2 home runs and 5 RBI.

1968 Howie Bedell's sacrifice fly in the fifth inning ended Don Drysdale's record streak of 58 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings. The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-3.

1986 In the longest 9-inning game by time in American League history Baltimore's Lee Lacy went 4 for 6 with 3 home runs and 6 RBI as the Orioles beat the New York Yankees 18-9. The game took 4 hours, 16 minutes to complete.

1986 Montreal's Floyd Youmans pitched a one-hitter and hit his first major league home run as the Expos rout the Phillies 12-0. Youmans walked seven and allowed an infield single to Glenn Wilson in the second for the only hit.

1996 Warren Morris hit a two-run home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to give Louisiana State a 9-8 victory over Miami in the championship game of the College World Series.

2001 Damion Easley became the ninth Detroit player to hit for the cycle as the Tigers beat Milwaukee 9-4. Easley hit an RBI double in the third inning, a three-run home run in Detroit's six-run fifth, a single in the sixth and a triple in the eighth.

2012 Kevin Millwood and five Seattle relievers combined on a no-hitter, the third in franchise history, and the Mariners beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 1-0. Millwood was cruising through six innings, giving up just one walk. But while warming up for the seventh he felt a twinge in his groin and was pulled from the game. Five relievers combined to finish the no-hitter, capped by Tom Wilhelmsen retiring Andre Ethier on a routine grounder to end it.

2013 Rajai Davis' RBI single in the 18th inning lifted the Toronto Blue Jays to a 4-3 victory over the Texas Rangers in a game that matched the longest in club history for both teams.

Today's birthday T.J. McFarland, 29.

Sports on 06/08/2018