Arkansas trip like 'no other' for DT Carl Williams

Arkansas made a strong impression on highly recruited defensive tackle Carl Williams during his official visit to Fayetteville.

“This was one amazing visit,” Williams said. “Arkansas is like no other. The fans are crazy. It’s been an amazing, amazing visit.”

Williams, 6-4, 324 pounds of Lufkin, Texas, has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Minnesota, Houston and others. The Hogs made headway after the trip.

“Actually it does, if I was to narrow those top five down they’ll still be in the top three,” Williams said.

He plans to make more trips in the future before narrowing his list.

“I’m going to take a few more visits and after those we’re going see how it goes from there,” Williams said. “Right now, I don’t have any other visits planned out. We’ll see how it goes next week”

Williams bench pressed 360 pounds, squatted 655 and had a 600-pound dead lift for a total of 1,615 pounds to place ninth in his weight division at the at the Texas High School Powerlifting Association state meet in March.

If he was to commit to the Razorbacks, he explained why he might do so.

“The atmosphere here is amazing,” Williams said. “It’s really like no other. The people here are just great, and they’re kind. It’s not just football. It’s the culture around here.”

Other East Texas prospects, running back Darwin Barlow and defensive back Josh Foster of Newton, also made official visits this weekend. Williams credits associate head coach and running backs coach Jeff Traylor for getting him, Barlow and Foster to Fayetteville.

“It’s amazing to see so many people from East Texas,” Williams said. “Coach Traylor is a great recruiter and a great coach.”

Williams was able to talk to defensive tackles coach John Scott Jr.

“My position coach is a real cool dude,” Williams said. “I feel like I’d really get along with him good.”

He had 56 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 4 sacks and 3 forced fumbles as a junior. Williams plans to take his time on a decision.

“I actually plan to commit after the season or sometime during the season,” Williams said. “It gives me more time to think about my options.”