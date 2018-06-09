Home / Latest News /
Justify captures Triple Crown, wins Belmont
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 6:07 p.m.
NEW YORK — Justify has won the Triple Crown.
The Preakness and Kentucky Derby winner became thoroughbred racing's 13th Triple Crown with a front-running victory in the Belmont Stakes.
American Pharoah ended a 37-year Triple Crown drought in 2015. It was the second Triple Crown for trainer Bob Baffert and the first for jockey Mike Smith.
Gronkowski finished second in the 1 1/2 mile race. Hofburg was third in the thrilling race in which Justify was challenged momentarily at the top of the stretch and then drew off the roars of a crowd of 90,000.
Read Sunday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Justify captures Triple Crown, wins Belmont
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.