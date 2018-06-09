Police in Little Rock investigate second homicide in 2 days

Authorities in Little Rock are investigating the city's second homicide in two days.

Officers were called shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday to a reported cutting in the 8700 block of Stanton Road, which is just north of Baseline Road.

The Little Rock Police Department said on Twitter later that one person was killed. The victim's identity wasn't released, and it also wasn't immediately clear if police had identified a suspect or made an arrest.

The killing was the second investigated in the city in a roughly 24-hour span.

Officers were called shortly before 7:50 p.m. Friday to the 2700 block of South Arch Street, where the body of 62-year-old Lawrence Butler was discovered inside a residence.

There was no indication from police that the two homicides were related. The latest death marked the 20th homicide of the year.