Blood cancer fundraiser names its top go-getters

The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society held its annual Grand Finale Celebration on June 1 at The Embassy Suites. The evening was a culmination of 10 weeks of fundraising by candidates for Man and Woman of the Year. Winners were Doug Leech and Betty Hardy.

The campaign, with the help of the candidates, raised more than $264,000 for the nonprofit which supports research and the quality of life of those affected by blood cancers. This year candidates raised money in honor of young blood cancer survivors D.J. Flowers and Amelia Odle, who were named Boy and Girl of the Year. Receiving Legacy Leadership Awards were Dr. Peter Emanuel and Harold Dean.

Ansley Watson served as master of ceremonies. Gaylen McGee was auctioneer for the live auction which included a Dallas Cowboys Suite Experience and a "Staycation" with a room at the Capital Hotel and dinner at Sonny Williams' Steak Room.

High Profile on 06/10/2018