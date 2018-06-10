Competitors vie for title of Miss Arkansas’ Outstanding Teen

LITTLE ROCK — Several young women with ties to the River Valley & Ozark Edition coverage area will compete in the annual Miss Arkansas’ Outstanding Teen Pageant today through Friday. The pageant will take place in conjunction with the Miss Arkansas Pageant at Robinson Center Performance Hall in Little Rock.

Pageant preliminaries will begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. The Miss Arkansas’ Outstanding Teen finals will be at 7 p.m. Friday.

Local contestants include the following:

• Miss Conway Outstanding Teen — Kory Lynn Jennings of Cabot, the daughter of Cory and Sherri Jennings — will present a vocal rendition of “Rise Up” for her talent. Her platform is Sit With Me: Ending Social Isolation.

A student at Cabot High School, she will compete in private interview today, artistic expression in talent on Tuesday, lifestyle and fitness on Wednesday, and evening wear and onstage question on Thursday.

• Miss Lake Dardanelle Outstanding Teen — Anna Beth Jeane of Greenbrier, the daughter of Chad and Tracy Jeane — will present a vocal rendition of “This Is Me” for her talent. Her platform is Encouraging Youth With Medical Challenges.

A student at Greenbrier High School, she will compete in private interview today, artistic expression in talent on Tuesday, lifestyle and fitness on Wednesday, and evening wear and onstage question on Thursday.

• Miss Natural State Outstanding Teen — Claire Lambert of Conway, the daughter of Chris and Cristal Lambert — will present a lyrical dance to “I Was Here.” Her platform is You Have the Power.

A student at Conway High School, she will compete in private interview today, lifestyle and fitness on Tuesday, evening wear and onstage question on Wednesday, and artistic expression in talent on Thursday.

Tickets to the Miss Arkansas and Miss Arkansas’ Outstanding Teen pageants are available by calling the Robinson Box Office at

(501) 244-8800 or the pageant business office at

(501) 321-3506; or by contacting TicketMaster online at www.ticketmaster.com or by calling (800) 745- 3000.

For more information, visit the website missarkansasot.org.