Home /
FYI
This article was published today at 1:00 a.m.
June 10 (Sunday)
Artosphere -- Jane's Walk: Urban History with Charlie Alison, 10 a.m., Lafayette Street Bridge between West and Gregg avenues in Fayetteville. Free. 443-5600.
Arkansas New Play Festival -- "Black Book" by Austin Ashford, 11 a.m. June 10 at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville; 1 p.m. June 17, at TheatreSquared. $10-$15. 443-5600.
Drop-In Artmaking -- Create your own mini-salon style hang in the Estes Studio, 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.
Mountain Street Stage -- With Jack Martin's Jazz Mafia, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.
"Annie Get Your Gun" -- Presented by Young Actors Guild, 2 p.m., Northside High School auditorium in Fort Smith. $10-$15. weareyag.com.
"An Act of God" -- God (played by Michael Myers) decides to sit down for a chat -- with interruptions from two angels (Ed McClure and Kris Isham) -- in this comedy, 2 p.m. June 10; 8 p.m. June 14-16; 2 p.m. June 17, Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers. $20-$27. 631-8988.
Artosphere -- Jane's Walk: Mullins Creek Urban Stream Restoration with Sandi Formica, 2 p.m., Leroy Pond Drive and South Razorback Road (Lot 56B) in Fayetteville. Free. 443-5600.
Arkansas New Play Festival -- "Among the Western Dinka" by Russell Sharman, 2 p.m. June 10 at Crystal Bridges Museum; 3 p.m. June 16 at TheatreSquared. $10-$15. 443-5600.
Statehood Day -- With a panel discussion focusing on the historic trails of the state, 2-4 p.m., First Christian Church in Fayetteville. Hosted by the Washington County Historical Society. Free. 521-2970.
"History & Happenings of Beaver Lake" -- Benton County Historical Society meeting with Alan Bland, 2:30 p.m., 306 N.W. Second St. in Bentonville. 273-3561.
Artosphere -- Jane's Walk: Walking Native Fayetteville with Sean Teuton, 3 p.m., Fenix Fayetteville Gallery at 16 W. Center St. Free. 443-5600.
Arkansas New Play Festival -- "Staging The Daffy Dame" by Anne García-Romero, 5 p.m. June 10 at Crystal Bridges Museum; 7:30 p.m. June 15, at TheatreSquared. $10-$15. 443-5600.
Artosphere -- Still on the Hill, 6:30 p.m., The Chapel Ruins at Sassafras Springs Vineyard in Springdale. $10. 443-5600.
__
June 11 (Monday)
Book Talk -- "The Mothers" by Brit Bennett, 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.
Artosphere -- Still on the Hill, 6:30 p.m., Mildred B. Cooper Memorial Chapel in Bella Vista. $10. 443-5600.
__
June 12 (Tuesday)
Opera Outreach -- "Cinderella," 10:30 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Presented by performers from Opera in the Ozarks. Free. 253-8595 or opera.org.
Terrific Tuesday Nights -- Open late from 5 to 8 p.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. Free; $5 donation requested. 750-2620.
Books & Brews -- "The Woman in Cabin 10" by Ruth Ware, 6 p.m., Core Brewery on Mission Boulevard in Fayetteville. Hosted by the Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.
Summer Author Series -- With J.B. Hogan, author of "Time -- And Time Again," 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.
Artosphere -- Dover Quartet, 7 p.m., St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Fayetteville. $15. 443-5600.
__
June 13 (Wednesday)
Book Club -- "How Georgia Became O'Keeffe" by Karen Karbo, 1:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.
Opera Outreach -- "Cinderella," 10:30 a.m., Eureka Springs Public Library. Presented by performers from Opera in the Ozarks. Free. 253-8595 or opera.org.
Try FPL -- "Exploring Stringed Instruments" with Christopher Gregg of Sunrise Guitars, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.
Artosphere -- Arx Duo: Percussion Reimagined, 7 p.m., Hunt Chapel in Rogers. $15. 443-5600.
__
June 14 (Thursday)
Crimes & Clues -- "Killers of the Flower Moon" by David Grann, 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.
Artosphere -- "The Buffalo Flows," part of the Artosphere Film Series, 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center. $5. 443-5600.
Artosphere -- Bill Frisell Trio, 7:30 p.m., Starr Theater at Walton Arts Center. $30-$40. 443-5600.
Arkansas New Play Festival -- "Crossing Mnisose" by Mary Kathryn Nagle, 7:30 p.m. June 14 at TheatreSquared, 4 p.m. June 15 at The Record in Bentonville. $10-$15. 443-5600.
__
June 15 (Friday)
Barnyard Buddies -- See & feed barnyard animals, 10 a.m.-noon, old City Hospital parking lot south of the Fayetteville Public Library. Part of the Summer Reading Series. Free. faylib.org.
Gallery Conversation -- With "The Beyond" artist Pearl Hsuing, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $10. 657-2335.
Artosphere -- Trail Mix, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Fayetteville Arts District. With The Crumbs, Melody Pond, Rozenbridge, Still on the Hill, Block Street Hot Club, Mobile Aquarium, Water Bombs and more. Free. 443-5600.
Artosphere -- "Live From Crystal Bridges: Mozart in the Museum," with the Artosphere Festival Orchestra, 8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. $40. 443-5600.
The Second City -- Improv comedy, 8 p.m., Temple Live in Fort Smith. $40-$111. 222-6186, templelive.com.
__
June 16 (Saturday)
Discover the Grounds -- "Landscape Designing as an Artist" with North Carolina-based landscape architect and artist Preston Montague, 9-10:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.
Shiloh Saturday -- "Washing Clothes in the Old Days," 10-11 a.m., Shiloh Museum in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.
Arts Live Showcase -- "Junie B. Jones," 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.
Artosphere -- Trail Mix, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., downtown square in Bentonville. With The Crumbs, Melody Pond, Rozenbridge, Water Bombs and more. Free. 443-5600.
Garden Party -- With music in multiple locations as part of Walton Arts Center's Artosphere Festival, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.
NWA Pride Parade & Rally -- Noon, Dickson Street in Fayetteville. Part of a weekend of Pride activities hosted by NWA Center for Equality. Free. nwaequality.org.
Beginning Calligraphy for Adults -- With Julie Rae, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.
Forest Concert Series -- With MONAH artists Shoshana Kish and Raven Kanataka, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free-$10. 657-2335.
Blues Weekend -- Coco Montoya headlines at 8 p.m. June 16 at the Eureka Springs City Auditorium. 253-7333.
__
June 17
Mountain Street Stage -- With Sad Daddy, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.
Arkansas New Play Festival -- "Until Just Moistened: A One-Woman Show with Crumbs" by Crescent Dragonwagon, 7:30 p.m. June 17 at TheatreSquared. $10-$15. 443-5600.
-- Becca Martin-Brown
bmartin@nwadg.com
NAN What's Up on 06/10/2018
Print Headline: FYI
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: FYI
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.