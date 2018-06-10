June 10 (Sunday)

Artosphere -- Jane's Walk: Urban History with Charlie Alison, 10 a.m., Lafayette Street Bridge between West and Gregg avenues in Fayetteville. Free. 443-5600.

Arkansas New Play Festival -- "Black Book" by Austin Ashford, 11 a.m. June 10 at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville; 1 p.m. June 17, at TheatreSquared. $10-$15. 443-5600.

Drop-In Artmaking -- Create your own mini-salon style hang in the Estes Studio, 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Mountain Street Stage -- With Jack Martin's Jazz Mafia, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

"Annie Get Your Gun" -- Presented by Young Actors Guild, 2 p.m., Northside High School auditorium in Fort Smith. $10-$15. weareyag.com.

"An Act of God" -- God (played by Michael Myers) decides to sit down for a chat -- with interruptions from two angels (Ed McClure and Kris Isham) -- in this comedy, 2 p.m. June 10; 8 p.m. June 14-16; 2 p.m. June 17, Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers. $20-$27. 631-8988.

Artosphere -- Jane's Walk: Mullins Creek Urban Stream Restoration with Sandi Formica, 2 p.m., Leroy Pond Drive and South Razorback Road (Lot 56B) in Fayetteville. Free. 443-5600.

Arkansas New Play Festival -- "Among the Western Dinka" by Russell Sharman, 2 p.m. June 10 at Crystal Bridges Museum; 3 p.m. June 16 at TheatreSquared. $10-$15. 443-5600.

Statehood Day -- With a panel discussion focusing on the historic trails of the state, 2-4 p.m., First Christian Church in Fayetteville. Hosted by the Washington County Historical Society. Free. 521-2970.

"History & Happenings of Beaver Lake" -- Benton County Historical Society meeting with Alan Bland, 2:30 p.m., 306 N.W. Second St. in Bentonville. 273-3561.

Artosphere -- Jane's Walk: Walking Native Fayetteville with Sean Teuton, 3 p.m., Fenix Fayetteville Gallery at 16 W. Center St. Free. 443-5600.

Arkansas New Play Festival -- "Staging The Daffy Dame" by Anne García-Romero, 5 p.m. June 10 at Crystal Bridges Museum; 7:30 p.m. June 15, at TheatreSquared. $10-$15. 443-5600.

Artosphere -- Still on the Hill, 6:30 p.m., The Chapel Ruins at Sassafras Springs Vineyard in Springdale. $10. 443-5600.

June 11 (Monday)

Book Talk -- "The Mothers" by Brit Bennett, 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Artosphere -- Still on the Hill, 6:30 p.m., Mildred B. Cooper Memorial Chapel in Bella Vista. $10. 443-5600.

June 12 (Tuesday)

Opera Outreach -- "Cinderella," 10:30 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Presented by performers from Opera in the Ozarks. Free. 253-8595 or opera.org.

Terrific Tuesday Nights -- Open late from 5 to 8 p.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. Free; $5 donation requested. 750-2620.

Books & Brews -- "The Woman in Cabin 10" by Ruth Ware, 6 p.m., Core Brewery on Mission Boulevard in Fayetteville. Hosted by the Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Summer Author Series -- With J.B. Hogan, author of "Time -- And Time Again," 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Artosphere -- Dover Quartet, 7 p.m., St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Fayetteville. $15. 443-5600.

June 13 (Wednesday)

Book Club -- "How Georgia Became O'Keeffe" by Karen Karbo, 1:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Opera Outreach -- "Cinderella," 10:30 a.m., Eureka Springs Public Library. Presented by performers from Opera in the Ozarks. Free. 253-8595 or opera.org.

Try FPL -- "Exploring Stringed Instruments" with Christopher Gregg of Sunrise Guitars, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Artosphere -- Arx Duo: Percussion Reimagined, 7 p.m., Hunt Chapel in Rogers. $15. 443-5600.

June 14 (Thursday)

Crimes & Clues -- "Killers of the Flower Moon" by David Grann, 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Artosphere -- "The Buffalo Flows," part of the Artosphere Film Series, 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center. $5. 443-5600.

Artosphere -- Bill Frisell Trio, 7:30 p.m., Starr Theater at Walton Arts Center. $30-$40. 443-5600.

Arkansas New Play Festival -- "Crossing Mnisose" by Mary Kathryn Nagle, 7:30 p.m. June 14 at TheatreSquared, 4 p.m. June 15 at The Record in Bentonville. $10-$15. 443-5600.

June 15 (Friday)

Barnyard Buddies -- See & feed barnyard animals, 10 a.m.-noon, old City Hospital parking lot south of the Fayetteville Public Library. Part of the Summer Reading Series. Free. faylib.org.

Gallery Conversation -- With "The Beyond" artist Pearl Hsuing, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $10. 657-2335.

Artosphere -- Trail Mix, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Fayetteville Arts District. With The Crumbs, Melody Pond, Rozenbridge, Still on the Hill, Block Street Hot Club, Mobile Aquarium, Water Bombs and more. Free. 443-5600.

Artosphere -- "Live From Crystal Bridges: Mozart in the Museum," with the Artosphere Festival Orchestra, 8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. $40. 443-5600.

The Second City -- Improv comedy, 8 p.m., Temple Live in Fort Smith. $40-$111. 222-6186, templelive.com.

June 16 (Saturday)

Discover the Grounds -- "Landscape Designing as an Artist" with North Carolina-based landscape architect and artist Preston Montague, 9-10:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Shiloh Saturday -- "Washing Clothes in the Old Days," 10-11 a.m., Shiloh Museum in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Arts Live Showcase -- "Junie B. Jones," 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Artosphere -- Trail Mix, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., downtown square in Bentonville. With The Crumbs, Melody Pond, Rozenbridge, Water Bombs and more. Free. 443-5600.

Garden Party -- With music in multiple locations as part of Walton Arts Center's Artosphere Festival, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

NWA Pride Parade & Rally -- Noon, Dickson Street in Fayetteville. Part of a weekend of Pride activities hosted by NWA Center for Equality. Free. nwaequality.org.

Beginning Calligraphy for Adults -- With Julie Rae, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Forest Concert Series -- With MONAH artists Shoshana Kish and Raven Kanataka, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free-$10. 657-2335.

Blues Weekend -- Coco Montoya headlines at 8 p.m. June 16 at the Eureka Springs City Auditorium. 253-7333.

June 17

Mountain Street Stage -- With Sad Daddy, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Arkansas New Play Festival -- "Until Just Moistened: A One-Woman Show with Crumbs" by Crescent Dragonwagon, 7:30 p.m. June 17 at TheatreSquared. $10-$15. 443-5600.

