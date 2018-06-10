Naturally Artistic

Art, nature, music, community, sustainability, conservation... The Artosphere Festival combines and celebrates these elements each summer to raise awareness, as well as provide opportunities for people to experience them in nontraditional settings. Entering its ninth year, the annual festival created and hosted by Walton Arts Center blooms across Northwest Arkansas for the next two weeks.

A New Theme

Though the festival has been centered around a thread or idea in the past -- recently, reduced paper use, sustainability and encouraging bicycle use -- Scott Galbraith, vice president of programming and executive producer at WAC, reveals a thematic through-line has never been so encompassing as "water" will be for the ninth installment of the festival.

"At the same time as we were thinking about how we might want to theme Artosphere, in the national headlines was Flint, Mich., and the Dakota Access Pipeline and the water implications that might hold for the reservation, and things of that nature," he shares. "So water was very present in our national conversation as we were going down this road, and it just became very evident there was already a theme there, we just needed to recognize [it] and then curate and craft it a little bit."

That's not to say every single event and concert will necessarily involve water, but Galbraith admits the theme has extended to nearly every element of the festival -- even those that may be unexpected.

"As much as we could, we wanted to push ourselves in that direction. And actually Maestro Corrado Rovaris with the [Artosphere Festival] Orchestra, was looking for opportunities to incorporate water themes or more natural things into the orchestra," he demonstrates. "So the idea has really permeated the whole festival."

Building around one theme also opened the door to festival organizers for new opportunities and expansion. A one-day film festival on this year's schedule grew out of Galbraith's awe at locally produced, Emmy-nominated documentary "The Buffalo Flows." Now, four films all relating to water and conservation issues will be presented as the Artosphere Film Series, which will be promoted on an episode of KUAF's "Ozarks at Large" program, recorded live during the festival.

"We're staying out of the politics of" water, Galbraith shares. "We want to create that kind of connection of the dots for folks so that more people will be able to walk away going, 'Got it. I understand why water conservation in the middle of country makes sense.' It's getting into layman's terms the challenges we face regarding our water resources and what we can do here in Arkansas about it."

Arts and Community

Though the festival only begins June 10, those in south Fayetteville have likely noticed a significant piece of the water and art conversation taking shape the past month. "Topo Map for School Avenue" is an art installation examining the terrain of the area, encouraging the viewer to consider the relationship between nature and urban landscape.

"We've had a history of doing public art installations; it just speaks to access and giving the community access to works of art," says Laura Goodwin, WAC vice president of learning and engagement. "The wonderful thing about public art is that everyone gets to experience it, and you get to experience it whenever you want, however you want. There are no tickets; there's no cost of admission."

The topographic map will last as long as weather permits -- potentially years -- and serves to make visible the path that water takes in our urban environment. But the piece also provided an access point to the festival for local volunteers, artists and students. Through a partnership with Fenix Fayetteville and the University of Arkansas, local artists got to participate in the installation, and students with the sustainability program at the UA included their research and context on the geography of Fayetteville.

"I think that was a really great way [to incorporate] community involvement" in the festival, Goodwin says. One of the elements Goodwin is most looking forward to this year is another addition utilizing community involvement: Jane's Walks. "How many tours have you been on led by somebody in your community? [The walks are] a way of fostering [citizen involvement] by encouraging people to learn from one another about the issues that are important to them."

The series of free walks ties into a global initiative honoring writer and activist Jane Jacobs, who encouraged people to connect to their neighborhoods and to each other through walking and sharing stories.

Also curated for Artosphere and free to the public is the opening of the new exhibition in the Joy Pratt Markham Gallery inside the Walton Arts Center. The exhibition, "The Bleak and the Burgeoning," brings nature indoors in asking the viewer to examine the extremes that can exist in landscapes and even personal geographies.

"Diversifying the audience and creating a more all-encompassing approach to what we do," Galbraith offers, "across the board with everything, not just Artosphere -- is something we're very much attentive to."

